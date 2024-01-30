SCMHRD conducts YASHASVI 2024: A Conclave of Transformation and Innovation

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 30: The Management Committee at Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) takes immense pride in announcing the successful culmination of the inaugural phase of YASHASVI 2024, a distinguished Management Conclave that stands as one of the largest in the country. The name 'YASHASVI,' derived from Sanskrit, translates to 'successful,' symbolizing the triumph over challenges. Spanning three dynamic days, the event showcased Leadership Talks and Panel Discussions, providing a platform for C-Suite executives to share invaluable insights and experiences, thereby enhancing the practical learning of students.

This year's conclave, themed "Parinama: Re-envisioning the Future with Industry 5.0," aimed at fostering transformation. The term 'Parinama,' meaning transformation in Sanskrit, perfectly encapsulates the conclave's mission: to embrace change and craft a future where technology and human intelligence harmonize. This aligns seamlessly with the ethos of Industry 5.0, emphasizing the integration of technological advancements and human-centric approaches.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Netra Neelam, Director, Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) says, "YASHASVI 2024 has been a testament to our commitment to providing a transformative learning experience. The conclave's theme and diverse sessions have empowered our students to navigate the evolving landscape of Industry 5.0. It is heartening to witness the convergence of industry leaders, insightful discussions, and the enthusiastic participation of students, making YASHASVI a cornerstone in shaping the future of management education."

Diverse topics were covered during the conclave, including "Future of Finance: Fintech and Financial Forecasting," "The Role of Analytics in Business Growth," "Financial Forecasting in the Age of Automation and Cybersecurity in Financial Systems," and "Data Symphony: Orchestrating Business Success through Harmonized Analytics."

Eminent guests from various industries graced the event, including Anadi Mitra, Director-Business Finance, IQVIA; Ms Manisha Sankhe, Director-Business Finance, Exela Technologies; Siddesh Agashe, Director - Chief Credit Officer, American Express; Nimish Gupta, Director-Data & Analytics, BCG X; and others.

A major highlight was the Opening Ceremony's Panel Discussion on "Synergizing Industry 5.0: Collaborative Strategies across Industries to Enhance Business Performance." The esteemed panel included Bincy Varghese, Director, BlackRock; Nitin Makhija, Director, MNC Bank; Viral Raval, Managing Director, PwC; and Sujay Rachh, CMO, Nuvama. The discussion explored the impact of Industry 5.0 on marketing strategies, data collaboration, and cross-industry mutual benefits.

YASHASVI 2024 was further enriched by Todd Finkle's session, offering profound insights into Warren Buffett's life. Drawing from extensive research and his book "Warren Buffett: Investor and Entrepreneur," Finkle provided invaluable lessons in success, leadership, and ethical business practices. His engaging articulation deeply resonated with the audience, leaving a lasting impression on their understanding of successful entrepreneurship. Special acknowledgment goes to Santosh Sirur for expertly moderating the session, enhancing its effectiveness and contributing significantly to the success of YASHASVI 2024.

The success of YASHASVI 2024 was bolstered by the support of sponsors such as Unibic, Ease My Trip, SafeXpress, Abhibus, Ixigo, Business Standard, Inshorts, InsideIIm, The 90 ml Affair, Reliance Digital, Campus Times Pune, Soxytoes, PM School, Skilled Sapiens, and Unstop. Their instrumental support played a crucial role in making the event a resounding success.

In conclusion, YASHASVI 2024 provided an enlightening experience for students, offering deep insights into Industry 5.0 and its human impact, while keeping them abreast of the latest technological trends. The Management Committee feels profoundly honoured to have served as a pivotal force in organizing sessions that enrich knowledge and shape the future leaders of our nation.

