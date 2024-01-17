SCMS Pune opens applications for its BBA (Honours) programme via SET; Apply Now

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 17: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune, a distinguished institution established in 2004 under the umbrella of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), invites applications for its undergraduate programme offering a Bachelor of Business Administration Honours (BBA Honours) degree. Prospective students aspiring to join SCMS Pune are required to successfully clear the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), a reputable admission exam. Registration for SET 2024 commenced on December 13, 2023, and candidates can submit online applications until April 12, 2024. The SET is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 5, 2024, and Saturday, May 11, 2024. Interested candidates can register at the official website: SET 2024 Registration.

The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) acts as the gateway to SCMS Pune, serving as the key evaluation for admission to the undergraduate programme in management studies. The SET exam will be conducted via computer-based testing (CBT) at 76 locations across India, assessing candidates based on their selected majors and minors.

Dr Adya Sharma, Director, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune, "We extend a warm welcome to all aspiring candidates to Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune, where education transcends boundaries and innovation takes center stage. At SCMS, we believe in nurturing not just students but future leaders and visionaries. Our commitment to excellence, coupled with a dynamic learning environment, ensures that each student's journey is transformative and empowering."

The BBA (Honours) programme at SCMS Pune offers versatility, allowing students to pursue a BBA (Honours) with a major, major and minor only, or honours with research. This unique design empowers students to customize their education, aligning with their individual interests and career aspirations. For comprehensive examination details, please refer to the official links provided below.

Aligned with the NEP 2020, SCMS Pune introduces a four-year degree programme with various entry and exit possibilities. Highlights of the new programme include interdisciplinary courses, talent and skill development opportunities, and semester-long exchange programmes with foreign universities. The programme offers the following exit options:

* Certificate at the end of the first year (44 credits)

* Diploma at the end of the first two years (84 credits)

* UG Degree at the end of three years (120 credits)

* UG Degree with Honours/Research at the end of four years (160 credits)

SCMS Pune, recognized as one of the best BBA (Honours) colleges in India by the Times BBA survey 2018, stands out for its flexible choice-based credit system, interdisciplinary approach, and multiple entry and exit options. Re-accredited by NAAC with an A++ grade-1 Awarded Category-I, SCMS Pune is the preferred choice for pursuing a BBA (Honours) degree.

Notably, SCMS Pune graduates are highly sought-after by top companies, boasting a 97.43% placement rate for the 2022-23 cohort. The programme boasts an impressive track record, with the highest international package reaching INR 17.25 LPA and the highest domestic package reaching INR 12 LPA. Renowned companies like PWC, KPMG, Accenture, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, Zomato, and Wipro are among the recruiters, offering exciting job opportunities in diverse sectors.

SCMS Pune's commitment to excellence goes beyond placements. It has also been ranked 3rd in the Country, 2nd among Private Institutes, and 1st in West India by the Times BBA Ranking 2022. These accolades are a testament to the institute's exceptional academic standards, world-class faculty, and vibrant learning environment.

In conclusion, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune offers a flexible BBA (Honours) programme that provides students with multiple avenues to achieve success. Through the Symbiosis Admission Test (SET), students can gain access to a program renowned for its industry-aligned curriculum with a strong track record for placement and dedication to developing the next generation of leaders.

To get more information, please visit https://scmspune.ac.in/

