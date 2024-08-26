Scoopy Trends and IYDF Illuminate the Path to Learning for 35 Children in Vishanpur, Bihar

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On the evening of August 23, 2024, at 5:30 PM, Scoopy Trends, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), organized a heartwarming charity event in Vishanpur village, located in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar, India. The event was spearheaded by Adarsh Ranjan, with active participation from volunteers Aman Kumar Pradhan, Krishna Patel, Monu Kumar Bharti, Ritik Kumar, and Abhisek Kumar. Together, they created an unforgettable experience for the local children.

Held in a remote village far from the bustling city, the event aimed to address the severe lack of educational resources that often hinders the children in such areas. The organizing team brought essential learning materials, including books, notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, school bags, and pencil cases. To further encourage physical activity, they also provided sports equipment such as rackets, balls, badminton sets, frisbees, footballs, and board games like ludo and checkers, as well as jump ropes.

A total of 35 children participated in the event, their faces lighting up with joy as they received the gifts. In addition to educational support, the volunteers ensured that the children's nutritional needs were met by distributing food items including noodles, rice, flour, lentils, snacks, sweets, biscuits, bread, chocolates, and mustard oil.

The event took place in Vishanpur village, specifically at P/O Patdaura, P/S Bajpatti, District: Sitamarhi, PIN Code: 843314, Bihar, India. The head of the beneficiary unit, Rinki Devi, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the generosity of the organizers.

During the event, volunteers engaged the children in various interactive activities. They motivated the children to pursue their education, played games with them, taught new skills, and shared snacks. The children, who often lack attention and resources, were visibly elated, their faces beaming with happiness.

Reflecting on the event, Adarsh Ranjan shared his thoughts: "When we arrived here, we saw that these children have a strong desire to learn, but the remoteness of the village means they don't have enough resources. We felt that by helping them, we could truly make a difference in their lives. Seeing the happiness on their faces made all our efforts worthwhile."

