SCOPE App Drives Funding Surge, Facilitating Over USD 70 Million to Startups in During October - December 2023

New Delhi [India], December 19: SCOPE, the exclusive Invite Only networking platform for the startup ecosystem, announced its pivotal role in securing substantial funding for startups, totaling approximately USD 70 million during the October to December 2023 quarter. The funding initiatives, orchestrated through SCOPE App's dynamic networking platform, have empowered innovative ventures to scale and realize their potential.

The SCOPE App has been instrumental in securing seed funding for numerous startups, playing a pivotal role in their financial journeys. Noteworthy is its contribution to securing USD 2.5 million for Wallex, a trailblazing fintech company, attracting key investors such as Strata and forging a strategic relationship with Intel.

In a separate success story, SCOPE aided Bruder, an emerging startup, in securing an impressive USD 6 million in seed funding. This financial backing came from investors Veronotre, Escala, and Strata, underscoring SCOPE's unwavering commitment to supporting a diverse range of startups.

It's worth noting that these funding endeavours have taken various forms, including equity, debt, and convertible notes, and SCOPE has ventured into a new revenue stream by facilitating fundraising for venture capitalists, connecting them with limited partners. This showcases SCOPE's evolving role as a dynamic platform in the startup and investment ecosystem.

Appalla Saikiran, Founder & CEO of SCOPE, expressed, "SCOPE's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and fueling the growth of startups has manifested in a remarkable achievement. Through the dynamic networking prowess of SCOPE App, we are proud to announce our instrumental role in steering over USD 70 million in funding to diverse and visionary startups. This achievement highlights our dedication to empowering emerging ventures, enabling them to scale and realize their full potential.

"As we usher in a new era of collaboration and growth, SCOPE remains committed to driving positive change and innovation within the startup landscape, providing a catalyst for transformative success stories in the ever-evolving world of entrepreneurship." Saikiran further added.

SCOPE, founded by the visionary 20-year-old entrepreneur Appalla Saikiran, is a dynamic and personalized networking platform that connects entrepreneurs with like-minded individuals, curated content, and valuable opportunities. Positioned as a catalyst for the startup ecosystem, SCOPE operates on the principles of Connect, Collaborate, and Create, providing an unparalleled platform for stakeholders in the entrepreneurial landscape.

With successful partnerships with 20k+ Angel Investors, 7k+ VC's, 200 Family Offices, and facilitation of funding for 400+ startups, SCOPE has solidified its transformative role in the startup ecosystem.

