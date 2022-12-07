SCoRe's PG Diploma Programme begins in February 2023 at their Mumbai Campus

School of Communications and REputation is accepting applications for 10 months PG Diploma in Public Relations and Corporate Communications programme for its Class of 2023. The programme includes a two-month paid internship and guaranteed jobs in some of India's leading PR companies. Graduates from any field who have graduated in 2022 or before, can apply by appearing for the . The last date for registration is January 20, 2023.

The total Fee of the programme is Rs 1,95,000 plus GST, which can be paid in multiple instalments. The fee is designed such that the students can earn back their fee in less than a year, as the salaries of SCoRe's graduating students start from Rs 4.4 Lakhs Per Annum. The PG Diploma Offered by SCoRe is recognised by India's leading PR industry body, The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), and accredited by The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communications Management (GA).

The course includes a two-month paid internship, practical training by PR industry experts, and 100 per cent guaranteed placement.

Talking about the admission, Hemant Gaule, Dean of SCoRe says, "The PR Profession in India is booming and constantly looking for smart talent from Gen Z. PR firms routinely recruit from our institute because we give our students practical exposure to the PR world which is completely unique. SCoRe students get the opportunity to work on various PR Events, including PRAXIS - one of the world's largest PR event where they get to learn from and network with Indian and Global Leaders of Communications. We ensure regular visits to various PR firms to help our students understand the life of a PR consultant. We also organise exclusive interactions with various corporate communications heads every week, so that they can get knowledge from their real-world experiences."

SCoRe also provides scholarships worth over Rs. 8 Lakh to deserving students, and some of these scholarships come with job placement in PR firms.

The selection process is entirely online and is divided into two stages. Those who clear, NCAT are invited for an online interview. Interested students can visit the institute's website or reach out to them on their WhatsApp Helpline.

The School of Communications and Reputation (SCoRe) is a premier institute of Public Relations created by the Indian PR community. Founded in 2015, the institute is dedicated to uplifting talent in the Indian PR profession through education, training, and research. SCoRe's 10-month PG Diploma in PR and Corporate Communications handpicks and trains youngsters from across the country to become powerful PR consultants.

SCoRe is a part of The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), and The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communications Management (GA). SCoRe has partnered with Quadriga University of Applied Sciences, Berlin and London School of PR, Jakarta, to exchange knowledge, faculty, and students. SCoRe has become the first institute in South Asia to award a Post Graduate Diploma accredited by the Global Alliance.

