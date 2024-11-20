SCREENXX 2024: Uniting Indian OTT Industry Leaders for a Spectacular 6th Edition

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: The much-anticipated SCREENXX 2024, India's flagship event for the OTT and video content creation industry, concluded its sixth edition with resounding success on 13th November at the Novotel Mumbai International Airport.

Organized by Adgully, powered by OTT PLAY, and supported by partners including mCanvas (Gold), Jojo (Silver), and OG Luxury (Gifting), the event brought together the best and brightest in the OTT landscape.

Under the theme "Innovating for the Future - M&E's Immersive and Interactive Push," SCREENXX 2024 offered engaging conversations and deep dives into India's rapidly evolving digital media and entertainment industry. The event explored topics such as the rise of indie cinema, the strategic debate between OTT and theatrical releases, analytics-driven storytelling, and advancements in CTV advertising that are redefining brand impact.

Prominent speakers included industry stalwarts such as:

* Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder, OTTplay and HT Labs

* Dhruvin Shah, Founder and CEO, JOJO

* Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital

* Malvika Khatri, Head - Film Business Vertical, Roy Kapur Films

* Sonica Sharma, Director, CTV Partnership, mCanvas

* Soumya Mukherjee, COO, hoichoi

Adding glamour to the event was the prestigious awards ceremony and a star-studded red carpet, celebrating innovation, creativity, and excellence in India's digital storytelling.

"SCREENXX is more than an event; it's a platform for collaboration, innovation, and inspiration. This year, we've raised the bar with our most immersive and action-packed agenda, equipping attendees with insights to navigate the future of digital media and entertainment," said Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully Network.

SCREENXX 2024 created an unparalleled space for networking and collaboration, attracting OTT innovators, media strategists, filmmakers, investors, and content creators. The discussions emphasized regional content expansion, AI-driven storytelling, CTV advertising, and evolving consumer preferences, offering a comprehensive view of the industry's trajectory.

The awards recognized excellence across categories, spotlighting the best in OTT and digital entertainment.

Key winners included:

* Most Popular Web Original: Mirzapur Season 3

* Largest OTT Content Aggregator in India: OTTplay

* Best Platform for Content: Amazon Prime Video

* Best Regional OTT Platform: hoichoi

* Best Production House: The Viral Fever

Actors such as Divya Dutta, Sushmita Sen, and Gagan Dev Riar were honoured for their outstanding performances, while campaigns like Puma's "Orry Not Invited" and brands such as Kohler and Galderma Cetaphil were lauded for impactful marketing efforts.

Check out the full list of Winners

The event concluded on a high note, setting new benchmarks for the OTT and entertainment industry, while leaving attendees inspired and equipped to innovate for the future.

SCREENXX 2024 truly celebrated the dynamism and creativity of India's OTT ecosystem, charting an inspiring course for the industry's future.

