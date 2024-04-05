Sculpting Homes, Crafting Legacies: Insights from Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, Visionary Founder of Kalyanam Furniture

In a dynamic home furniture realm, innovative moguls like Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, who are guided by the power of innovative thinking and design inspired excellence, are spearheading the industry towards new horizons. As Founder and CEO of Kalyanam Furniture, Shekhawat narrates his compelling story recounting the turning point that set his entrepreneurial wheels in motion and the force that lead to creating his own furniture brand. The company has crafted its own unique style that is a mix of the timeless aesthetics of traditional elements with the current trends.

Tejpal, your journey with Kalyanam Furniture has been remarkable. Can you share the pivotal moment or inspiration that fueled your entrepreneurial spirit and led you to establish your own furniture brand?

The eye-opening moment that made me set up my journey in the furniture industry was when I saw a lot of ineffective and lousy design products in the market. I am excited about the necessity to produce work that is fulfilling a functional purpose as well as a part of a collection which represents an individual and style. When that happened, I knew there was only one way – to set sale and found Kalyanam Furniture, which was about to come up with a new brand that would change people’s vision on furniture.

Home furnishings are not just functional pieces; they reflect personal style and contribute to the overall aesthetics of a living space. How does Kalyanam Furniture stay ahead of design trends while maintaining a timeless appeal in its collections?

Here at Kalyanam Furniture, we think what makes the pieces timeless is more than just following the latest designs, but also using a sense of aesthetics that cannot be quickly dated by fashion and style changes. It involves analyzing shoppers desires, inter-continental styles lines and intricate knowledge on how to work with raw materials. Fusion of latest trends and traditional materials is what we do in order to make our furniture cherishable not only by those who are looking for modern comfort but as well as by those who value timelessness. It provides us with the capacity of predicting the coming trends without, at the same time, dramatically dropping out of essence.

The furniture industry is constantly evolving, with new trends, materials, and technologies emerging. As a visionary in this field, what excites you the most about the future, and are there any specific innovations or advancements that you're particularly enthusiastic about incorporating into Kalyanam Furniture's offerings?

The prospect of furniture design excites me with a much better idea of using recyclable and breakthrough materials. I am particularly keen to spend more time exploring bio-based alternatives to traditional materials, exhaustively, such as recycled plastics, bamboo and mycelium based composites. Along with that, smart features and personalization abilities combined improve usability and customization, which are both factors that are looking at the development of modern lifestyle needs.

With consumers becoming increasingly conscious of supply chain practices and ethical sourcing, how is Kalyanam Furniture adapting its transparency and traceability measures to ensure responsible and sustainable operations?

Openness and traceability serve as key pillars at Kalyanam Furniture's daily operations. Our ethical practices have been tightened through such strict monitoring of the sourcing of raw materials and other production practices in our supply chain. Among others, this involves building enduring business relations with proven partners, performing audits on a regular basis, and embracing certification labels issued by third parties. Our commitment practices does not end in the selection of the materials, but also covers fair labor practices and minimal footprints in natural resources.

As we approach 2024, the retail landscape is undergoing significant transformations, particularly in the furniture and home goods sector. How do you envision this landscape evolving, and what trends are you closely monitoring to stay ahead of the curve?

With the year 2024 around the corner, I envision the retail realm will become more multichannel, ensuring a smooth connection of physical and digital interactions. Augmented and virtual reality technologies will take the lead in providing consumers with the new impressions from furniture, allowing them to preview and build up each piece of furniture virtually before they even touch to the real one for sale. On the other hand, I can expect a trend of increased personalizing and custom-made furniture for people seeking for more personal touch to their homes or other living spaces.

As an accomplished entrepreneur and industry leader, what advice would you offer to aspiring business leaders and individuals who aim to make their mark in the furniture industry or any other creative field? What lessons have you learned along your journey that could inspire and guide others?

My suggestion for people aspiring to be the business leaders or individuals who want to make an impact in furniture industries or creative field is to keep your passion and vision focused. Be open to change, but never stop educating yourself about what is happening in the industry and what people like most. Quality and integrity should be non-negotiable though. Developing a strong positioning in the market place involves being flexible, changing with the consumer and being the home of calculated risks. Have a capable team with you who will promote the values that you share and let the people in the team create a culture that is set up a breathtaking creativity and excellence.