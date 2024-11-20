Scybers Recognized in Forbes India Select 200 - DGEMS 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: Scybers, a rapidly expanding global cybersecurity firm, has been honored with a spot in the Forbes India Select 200 - DGEMS 2024, an exclusive list that recognizes dynamic entrepreneurs and companies with exceptional global growth potential. This recognition underscores Scybers' commitment to driving innovation in cybersecurity and serving enterprises across borders with cutting-edge solutions.

Operating in key global markets, including the United States, India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and Singapore, Scybers is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape by offering a range of services that empower digitally driven enterprises. These include cybersecurity strategy, 24x7 SOC, cloud security, and extended security teams, enabling organizations to swiftly reduce cyber risks and ensure business continuity.

Scybers partners with leading technology giants like Google, Microsoft, and Mastercard to provide world-class solutions and deliver industry-leading security platforms. With its AI-assisted platforms, deep frontline expertise, and proven global delivery methodology, Scybers is well-positioned to help businesses navigate the increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges in a digitally connected world.

Founded by seasoned technology and cybersecurity leaders Kugan Kulothungan, Madu Ratnayake, Gopalakrishnan Subramanian, and Deepak Chakravarthy, with over 10 decades of global financial services and high-tech cybersecurity experience, the core leadership team behind Scybers, are passionate about pushing the boundaries of innovation and serving clients with enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions at a fraction of the cost of building in-house capabilities.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by Forbes India," said Kugan Kulothungan, CEO of Scybers. "This acknowledgement validates our deep expertise, commitment to excellence, and the trust our global clients place in us. Our goal is to continue breaking geographical barriers and deliver scalable cybersecurity solutions to enterprises worldwide with a deep global expert network of cybersecurity talent assisted by our AI-Copilot to address the growing demand for cybersecurity expertise."

As Scybers continues to grow its global footprint, this recognition sets the stage for further expansion, offering opportunities to support enterprises globally with robust cybersecurity solutions and services that ensure a safer digital future.

Forbes India Select 200 - DGEMS 2024

The Forbes India Select 200 - DGEMS (Dynamic Growth Entrepreneurs and Market Shapers) is an exclusive recognition program that celebrates companies demonstrating exceptional growth potential and industry leadership on a global scale. Curated by Forbes India in collaboration with D Globalist, the DGEMS list highlights businesses that are transforming industries through innovation, scalability, and impact. It serves as a platform to spotlight high-performing enterprises breaking geographical barriers and shaping the future of their sectors.

Scybers

Scybers is a global cybersecurity firm dedicated to helping digitally driven enterprises secure their operations in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. With operations spanning the United States, India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and Singapore, Scybers offers services including security strategy, compliance, 24x7 SOC/MDR, cloud security, and extended security teams.

Partnering with industry leaders Google and Microsoft, Scybers combines AI-driven platforms, deep frontline expertise, and proven global delivery methodologies to help businesses reduce cyber risks, achieve compliance, and enhance resilience. With a mission to create scalable cybersecurity solutions for global digitally driven enterprises, Scybers is driven to become the partner of choice for their clients navigating the complexities of a connected world.

For more information visit www.scybers.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor