Sea Breeze Group Announces “La Wisteria” 80 boutique Luxe Apartments with Private Pools in Siolim, North Goa

New Delhi [India], July 3: La Wisteria, a RERA-registered luxury residential project, has been officially announced in the heart of Siolim, North Goa, with a targeted completion date of December 2027. This exclusive development promises to redefine upscale living by offering residents a unique blend of tranquillity, luxury, and modern convenience, all set against Goa's lush greenery and scenic vistas.

The property stands out as a compelling investment opportunity in North Goa due to its unique blend of luxury, exclusivity, and strategic location. With only 80 exclusive residences, each apartment features a private pool and panoramic views of paddy fields, ensuring both scarcity and desirability two key factors for value appreciation.

Located in one of North Goa's most commercially vibrant areas, the project's luxury positioning and resort-style amenities, such as a 3500+ Sq.ft. of central lagoon, a fully equipped gym, a Cafeteria, dedicated reception, and 24×7 security and power back-up, make it highly attractive for end-users and investors seeking high rental yields. Rental returns are estimated at up to 10% annually, with a 1 BHK apartment potentially yielding a net annual rental of over ₹10 lakh at around 60% occupancy, and daily rentals fetching approximately ₹7,000.

Mr. Arpit Bansal, Founder and CEO of La Wisteria, says, “Siolim has witnessed an impressive 200% surge in apartment values over the past two years, fueled by thriving tourism, strong rental demand, and major infrastructure advancements. Recognising these compelling market dynamics, we have committed an investment of ₹100 crore to La Wisteria, confident that the project's unique features and prime location will deliver an anticipated return on investment of 10% annually ”

The project is designed to cater to the discerning tastes of high-end buyers and investors, offering a host of world-class amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness centre, kids' play areas, and landscaped gardens. Residents will also benefit from practical features like power backup, water storage, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, and a medical emergency room, making La Wisteria a truly holistic living environment.

Located 7 min from the famous ‘ Assagao ‘ and 17 min from the new Mopa International Airport, it is close to all the famous hotspots and beaches of the vibrant North Goa.

The project is situated on a corner plot of 3,545 sq m, open on all four sides and surrounded by paddy fields on two sides. With its prime location, exceptional amenities, and strong investment potential, La Wisteria is poised to become one of North Goa's most sought-after residential addresses.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor