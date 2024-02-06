Seafarer Awareness Conference 2024 Makes Kolkata More Aware at Press Club Event By Swarup Roy

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 6: Sailors Union of India's West Bengal State Chapter, under the guidance of General Secretary Swarup Roy, successfully organized the Seafarer Awareness Conference-24 at Press Club Kolkata. The conference aimed to raise awareness among the public about the crucial role of Merchant Navy personnel and sailors in our society.

The event witnessed a significant turnout, with around three hundred sailors and representatives from Sailors Union of India actively participating. The conference commenced with a grand inauguration by Union Minister of State for Shipping, Shantanu Thakur, who hoisted the national flag and lit the lamp to symbolize the enlightenment and unity the event sought to foster. Swarup Roy, as the host of the program, ensured a warm and welcoming atmosphere, setting the tone for an engaging and informative day.

Notable attendees included RP Veetil, All India President of Sailors Union of India, Pradeep Singh, All India General Secretary, Ripon Tarafdar, Joint Secretary, Suman Sarkar, Organizing Secretary, and MMD Sujit Kumar Das, Engineer cum Ship Surveyor from Kolkata. The presence of dignitaries such as Deputy Shipping Master SEO Vijendra Kumar Choubey, Indian Army Colonel Sumit Randive, Pradeep Kumar Bijli, President of Indian Port and Dock Labor Maha Sangh, and Captain Satyendra Kumar further added charm to the conference. The event called for sailors, union representatives, and industry experts to discuss and address important issues faced by seafarers. The conference also shed light on the efforts undertaken by Sailors Union of India to advocate for the welfare and rights of sailors.

The Seafarer Awareness Conference 2024 was made possible through the sponsorship of Trident College of Marine Technology, Sensea Maritime Academy, Great Ship Management, Wisdom Institute of Management Studies, and Maritime Education Training & Research Institute. Swarup Roy, General Secretary of Sailors' Union of India West Bengal state, expressed his gratitude to the sponsors for their valuable contributions.

The conference covered a wide range of topics, including maritime education, safety at sea, and the evolving landscape of the shipping industry. Participants engaged in interactive sessions and discussions that aimed to encourage all to share experiences and knowledge. The Seafarer Awareness Conference 2024 stands as a testament to the commitment of Sailors Union of India and its partners in promoting awareness and advocating for the well-being of seafarers.

