Seafood exports surge despite US tariffs due to strong resilience and adaptability: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 12 The government on Monday said that India’s seafood exports touched an all-time high (in value) at Rs 62,408 crore during 2024-25, up by 3.11 per cent compared to Rs 60,523.89 crore in 2023-24, and continues to rise this fiscal (FY26) despite steep US tariffs.

Meanwhile, fish production increased to 197.75 lakh tonnes in FY2024-25, from 95.79 lakh tonnes in FY2013-14, up by a massive 106 per cent.

Since April 2025, the United States has sharply increased tariffs on Indian seafood, raising duties in phases to a cumulative 58.26 per cent on shrimp exports, which account for nearly 90 per cent of India’s seafood exports to the US.

Despite this shock, India’s seafood sector showed strong resilience and adaptability.

“Comparison of April–October 2024 (pre-tariff) vs April–October 2025 (post-tariff) data indicate continued growth, with overall seafood exports rising by 21 per cent in value (Rs 35,107.6 crore to Rs 42,322.3 crore) and 12 per cent in quantity (9.62 lakh MT to 10.73 lakh MT). Frozen shrimp exports also increased by 17 per cent in value and 6 per cent in volume,” according to an official statement.

As a result of various schemes and programs being implemented in the last decade and well thought policies, there have been significant achievements strides in the fisheries sector, said Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Under various schemes and programmes implemented since 2014-15 by the Department of Fisheries, 74.66 lakh employment opportunities (both direct and indirect) have been generated.

The country currently exports over 350 seafood products to 130 countries, with aquaculture contributing 62 per cent of export value, India is emerging as a hub for high value, processed seafood.

According to the ministry, value-added exports contributing nearly 11 per cent to the India’s export basket has shown a substantial growth of 56 per cent — from Rs 4,863.40 crore to Rs 7,589.93 crore in the past five years.

Over the years, there has been a significant upswing in central government investments dedicated to this sector.

The cumulative investments, totalling Rs 38,572 crore, have been approved or announced across various schemes namely Blue Revolution, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSSY).

