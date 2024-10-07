Seagram's Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Launches Festive Campaign #CelebrateLarge with Cricketing Icon Surya Kumar Yadav

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 7: Kicking off the festive fervour in India, Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water has unveiled a new campaign #CelebrateLarge. The campaign showcases how today's youth want to infuse different festive celebrations with their unique style and energy. The campaign tagline - 'Generation Large ka Celebration Large', elegantly weaves this desire of the young generation with brand's Live It Large philosophy. The campaign features India's T20 cricket captain Surya Kumar Yadav and is an engagement-led 360 campaign, including an interactive AI film, an innovative AR-enabled festive canvas and a chance to celebrate with the Indian cricket superstar himself, Surya Kumar Yadav.

Conceptualized in association with creative agency partner FCB India, every touchpoint of the campaign aims to inspire the youth to 'Live It Large' and take their festive celebration to a new level. The campaign film beautifully showcases all major festivities across regions and also invites audience to #CelebrateLarge with Surya Kumar Yadav. The whole experience has been curated keeping today's youth, aka, the digital natives, in mind by offering them a simplified user journey. The power of regenerative AI is leveraged to create an ultimate personalized celebration experience with SKY. AI-generated personalized greetings from the cricketer also add an exciting layer to the overall consumer experience. Audience can also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate with Surya himself, thus, making their celebrations truly Large.

Meanwhile, on scanning the QR code on print as well as outdoor campaign communication, audience can unlock an AR version of the intricately designed festive canvas which gracefully depicts the various aspects of festive celebration in all its glory. Generation Large can stay on top of all their festive wish-lists on Food, Music, Fashion, Gifting & Greetings by visiting www.royalstagfan.com - brand's fan community page to get the top trending festive info. The campaign will be amplified through a high-decibel 360-degree plan spread across digital, print, radio and OOH to offer an immersive, unforgettable experience.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Festivals are the perfect occasions for the youth to infuse with their unique style & energy and create memories to cherish for years to come, and of course, to Live it Large. True to the brand ethos, our carefully curated #CelebrateLarge 360-degree campaign offering multi-faceted experiences, embodies this youthful spirit and enables Generation Large to have the largest festive celebration."

Mayuresh Dubhashi, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India, shared, "There's an inherent desire in today's youth to make every celebration large. We see that feeling come to life even more during the festive season. This year through our campaign #CelebrateLarge we are giving this generation a first-of-its-kind interactive platform to enjoy their festivities like never before. Through Regenerative AI, AR and food, gifting, music, fashion recommendations and a new vibrant festive canvas, we want to inspire them to Live It Large."

