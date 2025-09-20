Seagram's Royal Stag Strengthens Its Cultural Resonance with Four New Influential Voices: Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah, Naga Chaitanya and Payal Dhare

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 20: Seagram's Royal Stag, the lighthouse brand in its category, announced the onboarding of four new dynamic personalities - Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah, Naga Chaitanya and Payal Dhare as its new brand ambassadors. They now join Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav in carrying forward the brand's legacy. Together, they embody India's most celebrated passions of Cricket, Cinema, Music, and Gaming while reflecting the bold spirit, fearless choices and unapologetic ambition that define the Royal Stag's philosophy of Live It Large.

With this, the brand embarks on an exciting new chapter in its journey. These voices represent the same drive and determination that Royal Stag has always championed, the spirit of dreaming large and celebrating every milestone along the journey.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying: "Royal Stag is all about what I believe in, the courage to try new things and the drive to Live It Large. It's more than a brand, it's an attitude that celebrates passion, ambition, and pushing yourself to the next level. I'm excited to be part of a journey that inspires people to dream bigger and live bolder."

Rapper Badshah Shared: "Living large is all about owning who you are, unapologetically. Doesn't matter where you start fromwhat matters is the confidence and the hustle you carry. Royal Stag stands for that same belief, and that's why I vibe with it. Together, we're here to celebrate individuality and push people to chase their journey, their way."

Actor Naga Chaitanya reflected on the collaboration: "Royal Stag is a brand that stays rooted in culture while constantly moving forward, and that's what makes it so relevant today. I truly connect with this philosophy, and I'm excited to be part of a brand that reflects these values and connects so meaningfully with today's youth."

Gamer Payal Dhare added: "Royal Stag embodies the fearless spirit that drives every passionate dreamer. For me, my passion has become my profession. I have broken barriers, challenged stereotypes and redefined success on my own terms. For me, living large is about seizing every opportunity, celebrating every milestone big or small. This is just the beginning of something extraordinary."

Royal Stag has always been at the forefront of cultural conversations in India. From cricket and cinema to music and digital, the brand has consistently inspired the youth to follow their passions and celebrate their success in their own way. With Sidharth, Badshah, Naga Chaitanya and Payal joining the Royal Stag family, we are not only amplifying our presence across these cultural arenas but also strengthening our bond with a generation that exemplifies everything that's Large.

With these powerful voices joining the legacy, Seagram's Royal Stag is set to create new moments of cultural resonance, strengthen its bond with Generation Large, and continue its journey of inspiring millions to Live it Large.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor