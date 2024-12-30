Sealmatic Partners With ValueTech In Egypt

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Sealmatic India Ltd., listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: BOM: 543782), has taken another significant step in its journey of global expansion by entering into a strategic partnership with ValueTech in Egypt, a company with a strong local presence and a deep understanding of the region's industries, Sealmatic aims to cater to the varied needs of customers in the Egypt and the whole of Africa by offering its global standards of excellence.

Sealmatic & ValueTech of Egypt have partnered for selling, repair and refurbishment of Sealmatic mechanical seals in Egypt in order to serve customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, power, water, desalination, chemical and other process industries. Sealmatic recognizes the immense potential within this market and is eager to bring its expertise, cutting-edge and tailor-made solution.

This partnership will help Sealmatic to get introduced amongst the key players in the Egyptian industrial landscape, including specialists in the Oil & Gas and Power sectors, as well as governmental bodies such as the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. These connections will be instrumental in carving a niche for Sealmatic in the competitive market of mechanical seals.

"The partnership between Sealmatic and ValueTech is more than just a business collaboration, it is a gateway for Sealmatic into the African continent. With the support of ValueTech, we are confident that we will establish a strong presence in the Egyptian market and beyond," says, Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director of Sealmatic. "We have joined forces to offer our customers a service package that can be tailored to all applications while at the same time progressively expanding our joint global service presence," concluded Mrs Zeinab Sherif, "that we are here to get a significant portion of the USD 45 Million mechanical seals market."

Egypt's industrial sectors, particularly Oil & Gas, Refinery and Petrochemicals are experiencing rapid growth. Significant projects in both upstream and downstream operations are underway, attracting global attention and investments.

India and Egypt share a long standing relationship characterized by economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and mutual respect. As two of the world's oldest civilizations, both nations have consistently worked towards strengthening their bilateral ties. This robust relationship provides a strong foundation for Indian companies like Sealmatic to explore and thrive in the Egyptian market.

