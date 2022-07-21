Searching for the right preschool in Powai, Mumbai? Powered by Skoodos

July 21: An idyllic suburban residential place in Mumbai that is placed in the lap of nature surrounded by a picturesque lake and two hills, namely Vikhroli Parksite to the southeast and Chandivali to the south-west of this residential area.

It houses the Pre-school Mount Litera Zee Kidzee, which neighbours natural beauty and educational institutes like IIT Bombay and the National Institute of Industrial Engineering that give a perfect environment for the children to study and learn. Not only this, but Powai is also Mumbai’s start-up hub, a house for entrepreneurs and innovators, and a positive influence on those studying there.

The school, Mount Litera Zee Kidzee itself boasts a curriculum that has been designed specifically to bring out the creative side of the kids and that also has a great location for kids to enjoy so as to produce thinkers instead of followers. They follow a unique method of octave teaching which focuses on ensuring that the child is learning step by step and that each step is clear before moving on to the next step.

Mount Litera Zee Kidzee school prides itself in providing its students with classes that they can fall in love with because they teach by creating a fun environment that has numerous activities to ensure a child is having fun.

These activities also make sure that the child learns and develops their cognitive skills and social skills, making sure that children develop their confidence by speaking in front of their colleagues and classmates and giving them a confident start for their future.

Activities like wall-painting etc., help children develop their creativity, that in turn makes sure a child’s brain gets fully developed at a pace that is suitable for them.

When the students of Mount Litera Zee Kidzee school go on to primary school, they carry with their confidence, will to learn and a mind that is innovative.

The Principal, Ms. Aruna Agarwal, says, “We have prepared our students for the practical world, making them understand and develop their skills instead of just cramming the knowledge. Our target is to make them better citizens and model students in future. We believe in making our students efficient for any challenges that they may face in future, and only a school with innovative learning methods can help them with this. We even train our teachers to make them efficient in dealing with children and providing them with the best learning methods.”

The school is unique with its unique location and top-notch study curriculum. The specially trained teachers who are dedicated to making the students learn by employing the Octave method of teaching make this school non-pareil.

Impressed by this innovative school, the founder of Skoodos Dr. Siya Seth, says, “It is very important for a school to choose a perfect locality that has a positive impact on the kids, along with a great curriculum that helps children to grow up and be an asset to the country. Seeing schools like Mount Litera Kidzee assures me that our future is in good hands, and we can see a better future where creativity and passion prevail.”

