Seasoned Professional Vinisha Jayaswal Unveils Transformative Book “IMAGINEERING: 7 Success Principles to Engineer Your Imagination”

New Delhi (India), June 25: Vinisha Jayaswal, a seasoned professional with over 23 years of experience in transforming individuals and organizations within the corporate landscape, unveils her revolutionary book “IMAGINEERING: 7 Success Principles to Engineer Your Imagination”. This groundbreaking work offers a practical and inspiring roadmap for anyone looking to take control of their life and achieve their dreams.

“IMAGINEERING” is designed for those who have ever felt stuck, unfulfilled, or doubtful about their potential for success. Jayaswal’s book addresses these common challenges and provides concrete solutions through stories, exercises, and reflective questions. The book helps readers identify challenging areas in their lives, transform their approach to opportunities, attract abundance, and take control of their thoughts. It guides readers in adopting new habits, experiencing the magic of goal manifestation, and achieving their dreams faster than they thought possible. Furthermore, it encourages readers to be fearless in the face of change and to unleash their full potential, ultimately transforming their lives by choice and not by chance.

Vinisha Jayaswal’s journey in ‘Imagineering’ stems from her deep-rooted passion for unlocking the hidden potential of the human mind. Having spent over two decades navigating the dynamic world of corporate environments, Jayaswal has honed her expertise in driving meaningful change and fostering innovation. Her extensive experience spans diverse industries and leadership roles, providing her with invaluable insights into the intricacies of human behavior and organizational dynamics.

Throughout her career, Jayaswal has been at the forefront of driving transformative initiatives aimed at empowering individuals and teams to reach new heights of success. As a transformative coach, she has guided countless teams and individuals through personal and professional growth, helping them unleash their full potential and achieve their goals. In “IMAGINEERING,” she distills her decades of corporate wisdom into a practical framework designed to unlock the full potential of the imagination. Through her unique blend of psychology, neuroscience, and business acumen, Jayaswal offers readers a roadmap for harnessing the power of imagination to drive personal and professional growth.

“STOP LIVING YOUR LIFE BY CHANCE! TAKE CONTROL AND USE 7 SUCCESS PRINCIPLES TO ENGINEER YOUR IMAGINATION. LIVE THE LIFE YOU WANT!” This compelling call to action resonates throughout the book, challenging readers to design the life they want to live. Jayaswal’s principles encourage readers to identify their unfulfilled dreams, overcome the fear of change, and embrace a mindset of success and abundance.

As a sought-after speaker, trainer, and coach, Vinisha Jayaswal continues to inspire and empower audiences around the globe with her transformative message. Her mission is to ignite the spark of creativity within individuals and organizations and guide them toward a future filled with innovation, collaboration, and unparalleled success. In “IMAGINEERING,” she provides the tools and insights needed to challenge oneself and design a life of fulfillment and achievement.

