Seasons of Love' Wins Accolades at Asian Literary Society Awards 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: Dr Mohan Kumar is a physician, persistent dreamer and a passionate penman of poetry, essays and stories. He grew up in leafy Chennai, South India and moved to UK for his higher medical studies. He now lives in North West England and works as a Family Physician, Lecturer and is Deputy Dean for Postgraduate Medical Studies.

He has been writing poetry and stories since he was a toddler and has a deep appreciation of how words can heal, inspire, educate and entertain. His prize winning work, in print and online, expresses a multitude of emotions. Seasons of Love is his first anthology.

Seasons of Love was born from his desire to create something that pleases the eyes and also evokes a finer sense of romance and nostalgia. Mohan found a wonderful collaborator in Emily Peet, the young artist who has created the illustrations for all the poems in this anthology. Mohan and Emily worked together to produce a this visually appealing anthology, where each of Mohan's poems are accentuated with Emily's unique artwork.

The book has featured in amazon's poetry bestseller lists at number 3 and has been a fixture in many of the bookstores charts. The reviews have lauded the books use of colour, the simplicity of the evocative language and the lyrical quality of the poetry that conveys a multitude of emotions.

Dr Mohan Kumar is now working on a children's book as well as a follow up anthology to Seasons of Love. He assures that this second anthology of poems will contain equally alluring art and words. Mohan's online writing on etymology is being collected together a a series on words and the stories behind them.

Seasons of Love has won the certificate of excellence in both categories as 'Best Debut Poetry Book' and 'Best Poetry Book' Asian Literary Society 6th ALS Litfest Awards 2024.

Book Name: Seasons of Love

ISBN: 978-8194303039

Pages: 72 pages

MRP: 699

His versatile writing can be found at www.docmo.hubpages.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor