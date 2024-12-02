Sebamed's 'Project Skin Deep' Campaign Shows Proof of Real Beauty

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Sebamed, the German skincare expert brand marketed by USV Pvt. Ltd - a leader in cardio-diabetic healthcare in India, unveils its transformative new campaign, 'Project Skin Deep'.

A Vision Beneath the Surface

In a world where beauty campaigns are content to stop at the mirror, Sebamed dares to venture further - 3mm further, to be exact. 'Project Skin Deep' is no ordinary skincare campaign, it's a paradigm shift. The campaign begins where few dare to look: under the microscope, zooming into the layers of skin to question if beauty really is skin deep. The answer, as it turns out, is a rather satisfying yes.

The campaign reveals a series of breathtaking images: vivid, microscopic landscapes of healthy skin before and after Sebamed's products. Captured in striking, almost celestial hues, these microscopic images are testimonies of what healthy skin looks like when science works. For decades, beauty campaigns have relied on glamour shots, clever lighting, and cleverer editing. Sebamed flips the script. This is beauty without makeup, both figuratively and literally. Because, as Sebamed seems to remind us, skin doesn't lie - even under a microscope.

Where Science Becomes Art

While some might say science and art live in separate worlds, Sebamed begs to differ. The campaign is where science becomes art. Every microscopic detail is proof of Sebamed's pH-balanced formulations in action, repairing and protecting skin at its very foundation.

Spanning platforms from digital screens to billboards, Sebamed's call resounds across mediums, even your subconscious, sparking a movement in consumers to demand better from their skincare. Produced in collaboration with Leo Burnett, the campaign marries creativity with scientific precision, crafting a narrative that redefines beauty standards.

Karan Goel, Marketing Head, Sebamed India (USV Pvt. Ltd.), shares, "Too often, skincare campaigns focus solely on immediate visible results. At Sebamed, we believe true beauty stems from healthy skin - inside and out. This campaign empowers consumers with the knowledge that long-term skin health is the foundation of lasting beauty. 'Project Skin Deep' underscores our unwavering commitment to science-backed skincare and informed choices."

Sachin Kamble, Co. Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett - South Asia, adds, "With 'Project Skin Deep' we took the bold step of doing an actual biopsy of a skin cell before and after using Sebamed products and then went on to integrate it into the visual narrative of the campaign. Each image is a glimpse into how beautiful, complex yet intriguing each skin cell is and the profound impact of Sebamed. At Burnett we believe in the power of authenticity in storytelling and this campaign is the best example integrating science, design, technology and creativity."

Key Campaign Highlights

* Campaign Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7JQ9B05Ru8&ab_channel=SebamedIndia

* Campaign BTS Video: youtu.be/Cs7OwgD_bFo?si=B3cBGvB9MPEWCP-n

* Directed by: John Fedrick, Prodigious

Sebamed Products are marketed in India by USV Private Limited. USV Private Limited is a leading pharmaceutical player with over six decades of impeccable legacy driven by its Credo values and commands leadership positions in diabetes and cardiac therapeutic segments in India.

