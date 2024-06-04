SEBI launches Saa₹ thi app to understand personal finance for investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : The capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched 'Saa₹thi' mobile app on personal finance for investors.

This user-friendly app will help investors understand complex financial concepts in a simple way, the market regulator said in a release.

The newly introduced app includes financial ‘calculators’ that offer analytics on KYC processes, mutual funds, ETFs, buying and selling of shares on stock exchanges, investor grievance redressal mechanisms, and an online dispute resolution (ODR) platform. Additionally, the app features a range of videos.

designed to assist investors in their personal finance planning.

During the launch, Shri Ananth Narayan G, Whole Time Member, said, “In today’s era, Where social media sometimes provides biased or misleading information, there is a significant need for an unbiased, objective, and trusted source of investment information.

The Saa₹thi app serves this purpose by empowering investors with reliable and essential insights into the securities market. This tool can be especially useful for young investors. who are at the beginning of their financial journey.”

He added, “The content within the app is dynamic, allowing us to keep pace with the rapidly evolving market conditions. We actively seek public suggestions to further refine and enhance the Saa₹thi app, ensuring it continues to serve our investors.”

The “Saa₹thi” app will be available for download on the Google Play Store and the iOS app. store.

The market regulator has implemented various measures to protect investors and increase their understanding of investing complexities. One such initiative is the SCORES Complaints Redress System (SCORES) by SEBI. This web-based platform enables investors to file grievances against entities regulated by SEBI, including listed companies, registered intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions.

