SEBI mandates payment to Investor Protection and Education Fund only through online mode

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has said that payments to the SEBI Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF) account can now be made only through online mode.

To facilitate these online payments, SEBI has provided a dedicated link on its official website (www.sebi.gov.in).

This link offers several online payment methods to remitters such as net banking to ensure a seamless payment process.

Users are required to furnish essential information such as name, PAN, mobile number and email ID.

This initiative aligns with SEBI's commitment to modernize and digitize financial transactions, ensuring a secure and efficient payment process for all stakeholders involved with the SEBI IPEF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor