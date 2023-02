(Multiplier Wealth), which is a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor (Reg No. INA100008452), does research on the financial market and gives investment advice.

They focus on providing investment advice, and they have a unique framework that uses deep research and analysis to find trading and investment opportunities. Their main goal is to protect capital and make consistent returns over long periods of time.

Multiplier Wealth is the best at giving investment advice by focusing on fundamental and technical analysis to turn raw data and information into expert judgments. At , they are sure that India's long-term economic fundamentals will be driven by a young middle class with high hopes, strong educational and legal institutions, and a strong democracy. According to them, the best way to take part in India's growth is through equity.

When it comes to investing, they follow Buffett's "growth at a reasonable price" philosophy and look for quantifiable moats in the companies they invest in.

ABOUT THE FOUNDER

Abhishek is the owner and manager of .

Abhishek is a well-known analyst and commentator on the stock market. He is signed up with The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Investment Advisor (Registration No. INA100008452). He has been writing about Indian markets for more than a decade and is known for being good at both technical and fundamental analysis.

Amazon India says that his book "The Traders Code 2020" is the best-selling book in its category.

Abhishek was a trader and investor himself before he started Mwglobal.in. Abhishek has an MBA in Finance and Marketing, as well as an M.Com and a PGDIBO. He went to the well-known Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi to get his bachelor's degree.

Because he looks up to John J. Murphy, Phillip Fisher, and Marty Schwartz, Abhishek has learned a lot about charts and investment analysis over the years. He is also known for finding early-stage investment opportunities over and over again.

He started Mwglobal.in with the goal of making investors rich by giving them institutional-quality research and recommendations at a very reasonable price.

One of the main reasons Mwglobal.in was started was to get away from the crowd, block out noise, and focus on making consistent profits over a long period of time.

