SECI and Andhra Pradesh finalise 1200 MWh battery energy storage system, 50 MW hybrid project

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a Navratna CPSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), on Saturday exchanged Government Orders (GOs) with the Andhra Pradesh for the development of a 1200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Nandyal and a 50 MW Hybrid Solar Project.

The exchange took place during the Energy Session of the Andhra Pradesh Partnership Summit 2025 held in Visakhapatnam, organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in association with CII.

The Ministry of Power, through an order dated January 23, designated SECI as the implementing agency for the 1200 MWh BESS project under Market-Based Operations, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement today.

The project was subsequently approved by the Chairman, SECI Board Santosh Kumar Sarangi on October 22.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been closely monitoring the progress and development of both projects.

Both the BESS and Hybrid Solar projects will be developed under the CAPEX Mode, with SECI undertaking complete investment responsibilities.

The Energy Minister of Andhra Pradesh Gottipati Ravi Kumar formally handed over the Government Orders to SECI in the presence of the Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and the Vice Chairman, NREDCAP M Kamalakara Babu. SECI was represented by Sivakumar Venkat Vepakomma and Rohit Choubey.

"The exchange of GOs marks a significant milestone in strengthening Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy infrastructure. SECI reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with States and Central Ministries to accelerate India's transition towards a greener, more resilient energy future. Together, these projects signal a major leap in clean energy storage capacity, strengthening the state's renewable ecosystem and powering India's transition to a more resilient, storage-enabled green grid," Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in the statement.

