SECI, Andhra Pradesh finalise 1,200 MWh battery storage system, 50 MW hybrid project

New Delhi, Nov 15 Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) has exchanged government orders (GOs) with Andhra Pradesh for the development of a 1,200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Nandyal and a 50 MW Hybrid Solar Project, it was announced on Saturday.

The exchange of GOs marks a significant milestone in strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy infrastructure.

SECI reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with States and Central Ministries to accelerate India’s transition towards a greener, more resilient energy future.

“Together, these projects signal a major leap in clean energy storage capacity, strengthening the state’s renewable ecosystem and powering India’s transition to a more resilient, storage-enabled green grid,” said Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The exchange took place during the Energy Session of the Andhra Pradesh Partnership Summit 2025 held in Visakhapatnam, organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in association with CII.

The Ministry of Power, through an order dated January 23, 2025, designated SECI as the implementing agency for the 1200 MWh BESS project under Market-Based Operations.

The project was subsequently approved by the Chairman, SECI Board Santosh Kumar Sarangi on October 22. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been closely monitoring the progress and development of both projects.

“Both the BESS and Hybrid Solar projects will be developed under the CAPEX Mode, with SECI undertaking complete investment responsibilities,” said the ministry.

Earlier this week, SECI and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the installation of solar power plants. Under the agreement, solar plants will be installed along the elevated portion of Package-1 (Delhi Portion) of the Delhi Saharanpur Dehradun highway in Phase-1.

The MoU aims to develop renewable energy projects on highway infrastructure, harnessing the potential of solar energy to power highway infrastructure and reduce carbon footprint.

