SECI, NHAI sign MoU for a sustainable Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun highway

New Delhi, Nov 10 In a significant step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition of making India net zero by 2070 and promoting renewable energy and sustainable development, the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the installation of solar power plants.

Under the agreement, solar plants will be installed along the elevated portion of Package-1 (Delhi Portion) of the Delhi Saharanpur Dehradun highway in Phase-1.

The MoU aims to develop renewable energy projects on highway infrastructure, harnessing the potential of solar energy to power highway infrastructure and reduce carbon footprint.

This pioneering initiative will not only generate clean energy but also serve as a model for sustainable infrastructure development.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, here.

Malhotra stated that the MoU highlights the government's commitment to promoting renewable energy and sustainable development, and this partnership between the SECI and the NHAI will pave the way for innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for highway infrastructure.

He stated that by leveraging solar energy, this initiative will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to a cleaner environment. The project will also demonstrate the feasibility of integrating renewable energy with infrastructure development, setting an example for future projects.

The minister further said that this collaboration underscores the commitment of both SECI and NHAI towards a sustainable future and aligns with the government's vision of promoting renewable energy and reducing carbon footprint.

Earlier this month, in a bid to create cleaner surroundings for National Highway users and nearby communities, the NHAI said it has taken proactive steps and issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to its field offices in Delhi-NCR to mitigate air pollution caused by highway construction and allied activities.

The guidelines, which apply to all completed and under-construction highway stretches in Delhi-NCR that fall under the purview of the NHAI, provide a methodical approach to addressing air pollution caused by vehicle emissions, road dust, and construction activities, according to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. ​

According to a statement from the ministry, the comprehensive SOP offers a thorough framework that addresses topics like "Mitigating Pollution on Constructed National Highways" by using mechanised road sweeping machines, greening the median and loop interchanges through frequent plantations, and implementing the "Miyawaki" method of plantation for the creation of forests alongside the highways.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor