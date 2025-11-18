Second cohort of global banks endorse the ICC Principles for Sustainable Trade Finance

PRNewswire

Prais [France] / London [UK], November 18: The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) today confirmed that a second cohort of leading international banks has endorsed the ICC Principles for Green Trade Finance (PGTF). Building on the inaugural endorsements by Standard Chartered, Santander, ING Bank and Commerzbank in June 2025, this fresh wave of endorsements is expected to bring total market coverage to approximately 70% of Europe's trade finance sector.

Endorsing entities: BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Natixis, Rabobank, Societe Generale, Standard Bank ,United Overseas Bank.

Developed by ICC and BCG in collaboration with over 100 banks, corporates, multilaterals and civil society experts, the Principles for Green Trade Finance (PGTF) establish clear and consistent guidelines for assessing the environmental sustainability of trade finance use-of-proceeds. The framework is closely aligned with the Loan Market Association's Green Loan Principles, ensuring comparability with wider green finance markets. Standardised assessments give stakeholders across the trade ecosystem consistent clarity, unlocking the potential to scale green trade finance globally.

By endorsing the PGTF, institutions affirm their willingness to progressively harmonise minimum thresholds for sustainable trade finance, alongside the due diligence required to uphold them. With today's announcement, endorsements now span a wider range of geographies and product classes, further reinforcing momentum for green trade finance worldwide.

"We are delighted to welcome seven more leading banks in endorsing the ICC Principles for Sustainable Trade Finance. This continued wave of support reflects strong market alignment around a common methodology to embed sustainability into the core of global trade. We are deeply grateful for the leadership these institutions are showing in helping shape a framework that is both globally relevant and operationally practical. With COP30 on the horizon, this growing coalition signals that the trade finance industry is stepping up to play a pivotal role in the transition to a more sustainable global economy."

- Raelene Martin, Head of Sustainability at ICC

"As a leading international trade finance bank with a pioneering role in sustainable and low carbon finance, BNP Paribas is honoured to endorse the ICC Principles for Sustainable Trade Finance. We have been vocal from the inception of the ICC initiative about the necessity for the industry to leverage a common understanding of what is sustainable trade finance, as we want to move swiftly and consistently on supporting our clients in their business models and value chains transition. This is a first important step of the industry towards a global 'sustainable trade and trade finance' framework, and as a responsible bank, we are keen to participate in the guidance for Social Trade Finance and Sustainability Linked Supply Chain Finance, being two major pillars conducive to creating positive impact to our clients, environment, and society."

- Jean Francois Denis, Global Head of Trade Solutions at BNP Paribas

"Intesa Sanpaolo is proud to endorse the ICC Principles for Sustainable Trade Finance. This initiative reflects our support for these crucial market standards and aligns with our strategy of actively supporting the transition toward a more inclusive, responsible, and resilient global economy. Intesa Sanpaolo places particular emphasis on promoting sustainable solutions that generate positive impact for businesses, communities, and territories. Through a comprehensive and integrated approach, the Group supports clients in their sustainability journey, fostering innovation, transparency, and social responsibility."

- Stefano Favale, Head of Global Transaction Banking, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking Division at Intesa Sanpaolo

"As a pioneer in green and sustainable finance, Natixis CIB is pleased to endorse the ICC Principles for Sustainable Trade Finance. Sustainable finance practices are not just a passing trend, but a fundamental necessity to reshape the future of financing, especially across global trade. This endorsement reaffirms our commitment to fostering a more sustainable trade ecosystem and collaborating with industry partners to drive meaningful, impactful change."

- Orith Azoulay, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking at Natixis

"As an international cooperative bank, Rabobank aims to integrate sustainability into all of its business operations. We are pleased to endorse the ICC Principles for Green Trade Finance, which provide clear market standards to further support and develop our product offerings for Trade and Commodity Finance. Sustainable trade is a pivotal element to drive sustainable impact in complex value chains. We believe the ICC Principles help to drive the necessary transitions from a financing perspective."

- Francoise Roche, Head of Trade Finance and Christine Dirringer, Global Head Trade and Commodity Finance at Rabobank

"Clear, standardised and reliable methodologies are essential to preserving the integrity of sustainable trade finance. By endorsing the ICC Principles for Green Trade Finance , we are pleased to support a consistent ESG approach across the Global Transaction Banking industry, alongside our peers, to drive meaningful impact across global trade."

- Marie-Laure Gastellu, Global Head of Trade Finance at Societe Generale

"Standard Bank is proud to endorse the ICC Principles for Sustainable Trade Finance. As Africa's leading bank, we are committed to partnering with ICC, our peers, andmost importantlyour clients to drive the adoption of transparent, harmonised standards that unlock sustainable trade opportunities across our continent. This endorsement reflects Standard Bank's unwavering commitment to sustainable trade finance, and we believe that clear, globally aligned standards are essential to scaling green finance solutions for Africa's future. Together, we can accelerate the transition to a greener and more inclusive growth for the African continent."

- Noloyiso Mpanza, Executive Lead, Sustainable Finance, Transaction Banking at Standard Bank

"UOB supports ICC's initiative to standardise sustainable trade finance, a critical step toward global alignment in ESG practices. Since the launch of our Sustainable Trade Finance Framework in 2021, we have been at the forefront of driving industry-wide adoption of credible and transparent standards. By aligning our framework with the ICC Principles, we reinforce our commitment to providing clients with a robust and accessible pathway to sustainability. Leveraging our deep sectoral expertise and strong ASEAN connectivity, we continue to facilitate resilient trade flows across the region and beyondempowering businesses to grow confidently and responsibly."

- Lim Lay Wah, Head of Sector Solutions Group and Global Financial Institutions Group at UOB

"Accelerating sustainable trade is a critical enabler in decarbonising some of the world's most complex supply chains, and the ICC Principles for Sustainable Trade Finance are at the forefront of this mission. This second cohort of banks endorsing the principles, taking the total to 11 and growing, is a major milestone towards realising a global consensus view of how sustainable trade finance can be defined and delivered at a global level."

- Ravi Hanspal, Partner and Associate Director at BCG

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a long-term strategic partner of ICC, co-leading ICC's Sustainable Trade programme since its inception, including the working group that developed the most recent ICC Principles for Sustainable Trade Finance.

Read more about the ICC Principles for Sustainable Trade Finance (PSTF), and ICC's broader work on sustainable trade.

About the International Chamber of Commerce

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 170 countries. ICC's core mission is to make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere. Through a unique mix of advocacy, solutions and standard setting, we promote international trade, responsible business conduct and a global approach to regulation, in addition to providing market-leading dispute resolution services. Our members include many of the world's leading companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor