Second Edition of Russian Education Fair in India Concluded: Strengthening Bilateral Academic Ties

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 26: The Second Edition of the Russian Education Fair in India, a pioneering initiative to promote educational opportunities in Russia for Indian students, concluded with resounding success. The fair took place over 9 days from 15th July to 23rd July 2023, showcasing an extensive array of educational programs and fostering collaborations between esteemed Russian universities and aspiring Indian students.

The event was organized by Rus Education in association with the Russian House in New Delhi with the aim of further strengthening the bilateral academic ties between the two nations. Building upon the success of the inaugural fair, the second edition witnessed an even larger participation from renowned Russian institutions and enthusiastic Indian students seeking quality education abroad.

The 2nd edition of the Russian Education Fair 2023 concluded on a high note on July 23rd in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This marked the grand finale of the 2nd Russian Education Fair 2023 tour across several cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.

The Russian Education Fair served as a premier platform for several prestigious Russian universities, namely Mari State University, Perm State Medical University, Orenburg State Medical University, Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, Southern Federal University, Moscow State University of Psychology & Education, St. Petersburg State University of Aerospace Instrumentation, Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, and Moscow Institute of Architecture (State Academy). These esteemed institutions offer a wide range of programs, such as Medicine, Engineering, Aviation, Social Cultural programs, and more, catering to qualified students.

The inauguration of the 2nd Russian Education Fair 2023 was held at the Russian House in New Delhi where several distinguished guests from the Russian House in New Delhi, alongside several Russian delegates, graced the occasion with their presence. Mr. Oleg Osipov, Director of the esteemed Director of the Russian House in New Delhi, officiated the event. In his address, he discussed various topics including education in Russia. He shared, "Russian Education is one of the best in the world, especially medical education." He invited Indian aspirants to study in Russia and further continued stating that Indian students studying in Russian Universities can be a small bridge between Russia and India. He also talked about the economic landscape of the Russian Federation that Russia is economically friendly, and provided insights into the country's climate conditions.

The Fair provided an invaluable platform for Indian students seeking to pursue MBBS and various other disciplines in esteemed Russian universities. At the Fair, Indian students and parents interacted with the Russian university’s representatives and got valuable insights into a diverse range of academic programs, scholarship opportunities, admission procedures, and the enriching student life in Russia. More than 1000 Indian students visited the fair and took the first-hand information. This successful event reaffirms the strong educational ties and opportunities for academic growth between India and Russia.

Russia is known for its unwavering commitment to educational excellence. It has built a strong reputation for its steadfast dedication to providing and creating a nurturing atmosphere where students can cultivate their talents and develop comprehensively. The Russian Education Fair acts as a gateway for Indian students, offering them the opportunity to explore a wide array of disciplines, including medicine, engineering, psychology, education, technology, and more.

The Second Edition of the Russian Education Fair in India concluded on a high note, leaving a profound impact on the minds of aspiring students and educators alike. It reinforces the commitment of both Russia and India towards promoting academic excellence and fostering enduring bonds between their youth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor