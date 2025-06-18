Second Edition of UST Trivandrum Marathon on October 12; Training Runs to Begin on June 22

BusinessWire India

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 18: UST Trivandrum Marathon, the Kerala capital's largest ever marathon, is back for its second iteration. UST Trivandrum Marathon 2025 will be organised on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Organised by UST, a leading digital transformation company, in collaboration with NEB Sports, the second edition of the UST Trivandrum Marathon will start from UST Campus, and will include four different events, such as Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K Run, and 5K Fun Run, similar to what was organised in the 2024 Marathon.

More than 10,000 participants are expected to run in the different categories of the UST Trivandrum Marathon 2025. Those looking to participate may register online via this link - bit.ly/3ZnARUv.

Three training runs will be organised before the runners get ready for the main event of the second edition. The first training run will be held at the UST Campus Trivandrum on June 22, Sunday, and subsequent runs will be scheduled as events to help participants prepare well for the main race day. Runners who participate in the training runs will be given T-shirts, route support, and breakfast.

"I'm really delighted that UST is hosting Thiruvananthapuram's largest marathon for the second year in a row. Aligned to our organisation's mission of Transforming Lives, this marathon is designed to uphold our community's wellness and health. This year, we aspire to make it larger than the previous edition, with advanced training runs, support initiatives and expert advice. With more than 10,000 runners participating, we are committed to making the UST Trivandrum Marathon 2025 a memorable event," said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

"As in the first edition of the UST Trivandrum Marathon, we are excited to be joining hands with UST for the mega event this year. With the date now set for the training runs and the main event, we are excited to host the maximum number of runners from across the country," added Nagaraj Adiga, CMD, NEB Sports.

