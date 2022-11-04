Second Global Tech Advocates Summit to kick off in India - Featuring a series of events across Bengaluru, Hubli and Mumbai

Global Tech Advocates (GTA), the world's first truly international grassroots tech community, and Tech India Advocates, today announce the week-long GTA Summit in India.

Following the success of the first GTA Festival in China in 2019, the second iteration of the GTA Summit entitled 'Namaste, New India!', will see a global delegation of senior tech leaders visit key centres of technological growth and excellence in Bengalinternational grassroots tech communityru, Hubli and Mumbai.

Over the course of the week commencing 7th November, the delegation of over 30 tech leaders, investors and entrepreneurs from around the world will seek to learn about the growth taking place across the Indian tech ecosystem.

GTA is a community of tech leaders, experts and investors from 27 of the world's fastest growing tech cities and regions, who come together from around the world at the GTA Summit.

The 'Namaste, New India!' Summit is supported by Tech Nation, Penningtons Manches Cooper, London Stock Exchange Group, Globalization Partners, Deshpande Foundation and the Rajasthan Royals. Future Energy Ventures is also a partner of Global Tech Advocates.

Prominent figures attending from the UK tech sector include - Russ Shaw CBE, Founder of Global Tech Advocates, Anne Glover, CEO of Amadeus Capital and Priya Guha MBE, Venture Partner at Merian Ventures and former British diplomat. Leading figures from both the UK and India tech ecosystems will be joined by representatives from around the world, including delegates from the UAE, Singapore, the US, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Scandinavia.

Throughout the week, the group will immerse themselves into the Indian tech ecosystem and take part in a series of tours, roundtables and events, including:

- An interactive session on 'New India' with CEO of Action for India and award winning entrepreneurs- A visit to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru with an introduction to their cutting-edge Centre for Nano Science and Engineering- An evening reception hosted by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Bengaluru- The GTA Festival Summit, the anchor event of the week, taking place on Tuesday 8th November in Bengaluru at the Bangalore International Center. This will focus on decoding 'New India' and feature a range of Indian and international tech perspectives.- A day trip to Hubli in partnership with the Deshpande Foundation, with a focus on India's rural tech innovation and agritech- A tech investor roundtable hosted by the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai and joined by Alan Gemmell OBE, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and the British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India

The Summit offers an opportunity to understand how India's tech ecosystem is evolving, and to meet the entrepreneurs and investors behind the country's most successful tech companies.

India is one of the world's most strategically important tech hubs - it has the fifth-largest global economy, and negotiations for a free trade agreement with the UK are currently ongoing.

Russ Shaw CBE, Founder, Global Tech Advocates said: "India is truly at the forefront of global innovation and technological excellence, and I have been keeping a watchful eye on the phenomenal growth and expansion of India's digital economy since my first visit back in 2015. In 2022, India's tech industry is expected to grow at almost twice the rate of the wider economy, with fields such as fintech and SaaS in particular going from strength to strength."

"Throughout the week, we will be engaging in a series of exciting events, tours and networking opportunities with Indian investors, government officials and entrepreneurs - from the scientific expertise based in Bengaluru, to Mumbai's thriving tech community. This is a mutual opportunity for the GTA delegation to learn from the successes of India's tech sector, as well as deepening ties between India and the global tech economy."

Ani Kaprekar, Co-founder, Tech India Advocates commented: "It is a pleasure to host this significant international gathering of tech leaders in India. The country's size, scale and appetite for innovation gives India unparalleled tech potential - with a rich heritage in IT, it has the foundation and expertise to accelerate growth in many tech verticals that are becoming major industries in their own right."

"Tech India Advocates is dedicated to championing the tech sector by nurturing the exchange of talent and investment between India and the world. The GTA Summit will showcase the entrepreneurs, investors and leaders of India that are fuelling the nation to become a global tech powerhouse."

Global Tech Advocates is the only truly international grassroots tech community with more than 20,000 tech leaders, experts and investors connecting 27 of the world's fastest-growing tech hubs and regions.

Global Tech Advocates, founded by Russ Shaw, is the voice of tech worldwide, championing tech ecosystems and campaigning to address the challenges facing tech companies.

Through a collection of networks in multiple cities, each with their own working groups dedicated to specific initiatives and verticals, Global Tech Advocates inspires tech leaders to volunteer their time to support each other, make connections and campaign for change.

Global Tech Advocates is independent, not-for-profit and relies on the support of strategic partners to fund activities.

GTA is an independent organisation supported by Future Energy Ventures.

