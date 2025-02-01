Securing the Future of India-UK Ties: I.I.M.U.N.'s UK Study Tour

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 1: Bringing young minds together to better understand our shared culturethis was the vision behind a youth led study tour for 60 future leaders that took place from the 24th to the 30th of January, 2025, in the United Kingdom. Organized by India's International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.), one of the world's largest youth-run non-profits founded in 2011 and headquartered in Mumbai, this marked the second successful edition of this particular initiative.

Designed to foster glocal citizenship, the tour included a session in the British Parliament. Members of Parliament, including Bob Blackman and Baroness Sandip Verma, addressed the students, sharing valuable insights on India-UK relations. The delegation also toured the historic chambers, gaining a firsthand understanding of British legislative processes.

On the 26th of January, the group participated in the official Republic Day celebrations of the Indian High Commission in London. High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, H.E. Vikram Doraiswami, noted, "This is the second time the study tour is taking place, and I'm glad to see its consistency. That is what truly matters. India-UK ties are strong, but I.I.M.U.N. is ensuring the connections between tomorrow's leaders are even stronger."

Apart from this, students visited some of the best universities. The itinerary included a visit to the London School of Economics (LSE) and an event at King's College, London (KCL), where the students explored the university's campus and interacted with peers from various faculties.

A key highlight was the visit to Imperial College London (ICL), one of the world's leading science-based universities. Manvinder 'Vindi' Banga, Chair of the Council at Imperial College London and Chairman of UK Government Investments Limited, met with the group to discuss potential educational collaborations. Further, at ICL, the students attended a demonstration/taster lecture by Professors of the college.

On January 28th, students engaged in thoughtful discussions on India-UK relations, focusing on education, trade, and finance, while representing the perspectives of various Indian and British parliamentarians. This event was held at the iconic India Gymkhana.

A milestone visit was their exploration of Oxford University, where they toured its prestigious colleges, visited the renowned Oxford Library, and attended a special classroom session at Lady Margaret Hall.

The study tour then continued with visits to iconic London landmarks such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, a cruise on the River Thames, and the experience of the London Eyeending the journey on a high note.

Dr. Jyotsna Mayadas, Principal of EuroSchool Thane, expressed her admiration for the initiative, saying, "The work done by I.I.M.U.N. in building global citizens is truly commendable. The study tour was seamlessly executed by a young, proactive, and dedicated team." Spanditta, a student from Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurgaon, shared her perspective: "Going to the UK made me realize there is so much to learn and absorb from the world."

I.I.M.U.N. operates in 220 cities across 35 countries, holding annual programs in 108 cities and 15 countriesstriving to unite the world by spreading the idea of India amongst school and college students. With an Advisory Board comprising eminent personalities such as Ajay Piramal, Deepak Parekh, Nadir Godrej, A.R. Rahman, and Shashi Tharoor, the organization has positively impacted over 50 million adolescents. Remarkably, it is run entirely by individuals aged 16-22, many of whom have gone on to become elected officials, civil servants, lawyers, doctors, and engineers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor