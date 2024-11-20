Security Leadership Summit 2024: Pioneering the Future of Security

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: CAPSI and APDI are proud to announce the 19th Security Leadership Summit 2024, a premier event uniting top leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss the future of security and its intersection with advanced technologies. Scheduled for November 21-22, 2024, at PHD House, New Delhi, the summit is themed "Surakshit Bharat - Viksit Bharat 2047" and will focus on transformative topics such as AI in security services, women's safety, international private sector investigations, and integrating private security with police strategies. Key sessions will explore drone technology, cybersecurity, and leadership in the security industry, with special attention on the evolving role of drone warriors as the new frontline in security operations.

The summit will feature distinguished Chief Guests, including Jual Oram, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Gen (Dr) V K Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), Former Union Minister, with Lt. Gen M U Nair, PVSM, AVSM, SM, National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC), Government of India, presiding over the event.

Gen (Dr) V K Singh will release CAPSI's 'Surakshit Bharat - Viksit Bharat Vision 2047' document, outlining a strategic roadmap for achieving a secure and more developed Bharat by 2047, with a focus on a unified approach towards security challenges facing our country. He will also discuss the role of technology in national security and strategies to enhance India's internal safety framework. Jual Oram will highlight public-private partnerships for creating adaptive security models, while Lt. Gen M U Nair will offer strategic insights into aligning advanced technologies like AI and drones with national security objectives. Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special CP - Crime (IAS), Delhi Police will Chair the panel discussion on Women Security.

The summit will host an impressive line-up of speakers, including Dr Satya Pal Singh, Former Union Minister; Dr Shamsher Singh, IPS, DG of Police (Law & Order), Gujarat; Lt. Gen A B Shivane (Retd); Rajneesh Gupta, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police / IFSO, Special Cell, S S Srivastava, IPS Addl Director General of Police cum Controlling Authority, Punjab, Dr Onkar Sharma, Advisor - Ministry of Labour Sh Somesh Goyal (R) Former DGP Himachal Pradesh, V K Bhawra IPS (R), Former DG Police, Punjab, Anil Pratham IPS (R), Former DGP, Police Reforms, Gujarat and representatives from the Indian Army, Delhi Police and global security organizations. Renowned international speakers such as Mike LaCorte, President of the Association of British Investigators, and Ambassador (Dr) Sylvester Okere, Founder and CEO of Strategic Groups USA LLC, will bring a global perspective to the discussions.

Speaking about the event, Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman of CAPSI & APDI, said, "This summit reflects our unwavering commitment to preparing India's security landscape for the challenges of tomorrow. Our vision, 'Surakshit Bharat - Viksit Bharat 2047,' emphasizes integrating cutting-edge technology and adaptive leadership to ensure safety and progress for all." He also announced CAPSI's initiative to train one lakh drone warriors, aligning with DGCA guidelines, to revolutionize the country's security framework.

The Roadmap for Setting up CITY SECURITY COUNCILS in all important cities in collaboration with State Police and other stakeholders holders was also discussed during the Panel Discussion Chaired by Bhagwan Shankar, IAS (R), Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Sikkim, Former Joint Secretary MHA.

The 19th Security Leadership Summit 2024 promises to deliver insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and actionable outcomes, shaping the future of the security industry while contributing to a safer and progressive India.

About CAPSI: The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) is a premier organization representing the interests of private security industry professionals in India. CAPSI is committed to promoting best practices, professional standards, and advocacy for the industry.

