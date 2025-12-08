Securze named Outstanding Security Solutions Provider at the 21st Elets NBFC100 Awards

Harsh Parekh, Founder and CEO of Securze, receiving the award.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: In a clear signal of the intensifying cybersecurity threat environment facing India's financial sector, Mumbai-based cybersecurity firm Securze was honoured with the Outstanding Security Solutions Provider Award at the 21st Elets NBFC100 Leader of Excellence Awards.

The recognition arrives precisely as Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), increasingly reliant on digital operations, report a critical spike in cyber incident exposure. This was a core theme at the 21st Elets NBFC100 Tech Summit, which was attended by banking and technology leaders at the financial capital's epicentre.

Securze, the specialised security division of Navneetpriya Softech Solutions LLP, has carved out a niche by offering sophisticated, continuous defence systems and security consulting. These include round-the-clock end-to-end managed cybersecurity, threat monitoring, and swift incident response for clients spanning NBFCs, fintech, insurance, and government entities. The company's operations are distinguished by a year-long cycle of analysing suspicious activity and responding instantaneously to breaches.

The Cost of Delay in Digital Finance

For Founder Harsh Parekh, the award is more than an honour; it is validation of the firm's critical function in an environment where speed is non-negotiable.

“We are grateful to receive this award. It recognises the intense effort put in by our team every single day,” Parekh noted, speaking to the constant pressure facing security teams. He underscored the escalating danger posed by institutions handling sensitive financial data online.

“Cybersecurity requires constant attention. Working with Non-Banking Financial Companies has shown how quickly risks can escalate if not addressed immediately,” Parekh said. “The nature of threats has changed, demanding real-time action. Our primary role is to ensure these critical concerns are addressed the moment they appear.”

The Two Pillars of Defence: Tech and Education

The firm's influence extends beyond mere technological defence. Recognising the evolving landscape of data privacy and regulatory governance in India, Securze has introduced initiatives that help businesses adapt responsibly while safeguarding stakeholder trust.

The company recently launched DPDPAedu.org, a public-facing platform designed to translate India's complex Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) into accessible language, supported by clear examples and actionable checklists.

The response was immediate and telling: the guide attracted over 4,500 readers within the first 48 hours, confirming the widespread uncertainty among businesses regarding the new legislation.

“Several organisations were unsure about their exact responsibilities under the Act. The legal language can feel complex. We built DPDPAedu.org to make the information clear and practical, allowing institutions to approach compliance with confidence,” Parekh explained.

He concluded by linking the two essential aspects of digital resilience: “If people understand the law properly, they are better prepared to handle data responsibly. Awareness is just as critical as the technology we deploy.”

Securze's commendation comes within the broader context of the NBFC100 Tech Summit, which repeatedly stressed that as institutions scale their digital presence and adopt cloud systems and tech-driven lending, their vulnerability to cyberattacks increases exponentially. The award, therefore, recognises a firm dedicated to providing the reliable and continuous security support that the expanding digital finance sector urgently requires.

