SEDL's Carbon Neutral, Smart Village Concept to Take Center Stage at India Energy Week 2025

New Delhi [India], February 4: Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SEDL), a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, will unveil its groundbreaking "SED Smart Village" concept model at India Energy Week 2025 (IEW) in New Delhi. The event, taking place from February 11th to 14th at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, will convene global energy leaders to discuss critical issues facing the sector.

SEDL's "Smart Village" model offers a unique approach to rural development in India, integrating green technologies to foster sustainable economic growth, enhance agricultural practices, and promote industrial development within rural communities. This initiative aligns with India's ambitious goals for sustainable development and self-reliance.

"Modern agriculture is poised for transformation through green solar power and hydrogen, creating boundless opportunities for rural economies," says Mr. Vivek Verma, Founder of SEDL. "By integrating non-food biomass with solar energy and green hydrogen, we can unlock even greater value and contribute to a more sustainable future."

SEDL's participation in IEW 2025 underscores its commitment to driving energy-efficient technologies and reducing carbon emissions. With a proven track record in sectors like sugar, jaggery, wastewater treatment, and biofuels, SEDL is recognized as a leader in promoting sustainability across various industrial processes.

Visit SEDL at Stand No. 1L09 to learn more about the "SED Smart Village" model and its potential to revolutionize rural India.

About SEDL:

Founded in 1992, SEDL is a pioneer in developing and implementing energy-efficient solutions with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and optimizing resource utilization. The company has a strong presence in various industrial sectors, contributing significantly to India's sustainable development goals.

