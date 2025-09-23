SeedlingLabs, an AI-Native Product Development-as-a-Service (PDaaS) Platform, Democratizes the AI-Driven Future of Software Development

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: SeedlingLabs today announced its official launch as an AI-native Product Development-as-a-Service (PDaaS) company, powered by human engineering. The company offers startups and product-led enterprises an innovative platform, and services designed to scale AI applications seamlessly from MVP to enterprise-grade deployment.

While today's AI tools enable rapid prototyping, startups and enterprises continue to face a critical challenge in scaling these solutions with the reliability, security, and performance that real-world applications demand. This challenge is further compounded by the global shortage of specialized AI-native talent and the lack of platforms that can manage the entire product lifecycle from concept to production.

SeedlingLabs aims to bridge this gap by democratizing the future of software development with an end-to-end AI-driven platform, and solutions that are both smarter and radically faster. Guided by a deeply embedded design thinking approach and a strong founding team, SeedlingLabs will partner with startups and product companies to launch and scale with enterprise-grade quality, allowing them to focus on innovation and growth. The company's vision is anchored in a human-first principle ensuring its AI-native platform and services not only solve customer problems but also create meaningful connections with people.

"Today's AI tools are great for fast prototypes, but the real challenge begins when a company needs to scale reliably, securely, and cost-effectively," said Shanti Kuropati, Founder & CEO of SeedlingLabs. "We saw a critical gap between the speed of AI prototyping and the complex demands of sustained operations. SeedlingLabs bridges that gap with a holistic, end-to-end platform that automates the product lifecycle, powered by our specialized AI-native talent."

Suribabu Nekkanti, Co-Founder, SeedlingLabs, added: "We believe AI innovation should not only drive business outcomes but also inclusive growth. One of our key differentiators is anchoring delivery centers in emerging talent hubs, where we are creating opportunities for regional talent to work on cutting-edge global products. We are on track to bring our 'Nursery to Naukri' vision to life in the Kalyana Karnataka region, starting with our state-of-the-art center in Gangavathi, where we will hire over 100 engineers by year end."

"The next era of product development won't be about AI alone. At SeedlingLabs, our strategy is a seamless fusion of artificial intelligence and human ingenuity, a belief that technology should amplify empathy to deliver exceptional benefits for the customer," said Anshuman Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer, SeedlingLabs.

According to Grand View Research, the global AI in software development market was valued at USD 674.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15,704.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 42.3% from 2025 to 2033.

SeedlingLabs is a pioneer in AI-native Product Development-as-a-Service (PDaaS), powered by human engineering. Combining its proprietary AI Workbench with a team of experts, SeedlingLabs enables organizations to go from idea to enterprise-scale deployment faster, safer, and more reliably. With delivery centers in emerging talent hubs and a strong focus on democratizing the AI-driven future of software development, SeedlingLabs partners with startups and product-led enterprises to scale AI applications from MVP to enterprise-grade production.

