Seeds Fincap closes another round of Equity Infusion- Total capital raise till date worth Rs 39.43 Cr

Seeds Fincap Private Limited (SEEDS), a Gurugram-headquartered fast growing NBFC Start-up serving MSME customers through its progressive and superior financial solutions coupled with par excellence technology has raised another round of equity of ~Rs 10 Cr. The recent round was funded by the existing investors along with Promoters. With the current round, the total equity raise of the Company is ~Rs 40 Cr. Recently, SEEDS has also achieved the remarkable benchmark of Rs 100 Cr. Assets under management and is well placed to achieve its growth plans.

Backed by seasoned professionals of the financial sector, SEEDS, with its operations running successfully in 3 states - Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan with 41 branches, is a perfect example of human and artificial intelligence amalgamation enabling it to manage more than 16000 MSME customers.

Along with equity, since April 2021 to August 2022, SEEDS has also raised more than Rs 100 Cr. of debts from multiple financial partners including Private sector banks and NBFCs. SEEDS has raised debt from marquee financial institutions, such as DCB Bank, RBL Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, InCred Financial Services Limited, Northern Arc, Vivriti Capital, Hinduja Leyland Finance etc. Currently, it has 22 lending partners and plans to raise further debt. The Company is also in touch with marquee investors for another Rs 50-60 Cr. of equity raise during the current financial year.

Bootstrapped, SEEDS has also tied up with two reputed financial services companies in some pockets on a Business Correspondent model basis. The company has also started secured financing in Q1 FY23.

"Investors' trust grows when organizations embrace comprehensive strategy, innovation, optimal risk management, and the latest digital technologies. Once again, our investors have shown great confidence in us and this equity raise will definitely accelerate the growth of the company and the success of new products with new energy. SEEDS is looking forward to operating 100+branches, growing its presence to 7 states, disbursing more than Rs 1000 Cr. by FY24," says Subhash Acharya, Co-Founder, Managing Director and CEO.

SEEDS is persistently transforming the lives of thousands of underprivileged people and making its social impact. Looking at the demographics, 46 per cent of its customers are women; whereas 59 per cent enterprises are rural-based and the rest are semi-urban and urban.

