Seeds fincap organises its corporate event - Pallavan 2022 at The Leela Hotel, Delhi

Pallavan, a vibrant "leisure", the perfect combination of business education with leisure time was organized by Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd, at "The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel" in Delhi. It was an ideal balance between workshops and leisure, thoroughly enjoyed by Team Seeds from five states and 42 districts.

Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd Team has been working tirelessly to achieve scale and peak. Finally, the SEEDS have germinated and started taking the shape of vibrant plants (that's what Pallavan means).

Seeds Fincap's Pallavan 2022 aimed at fostering interaction amongst the Team members, sports, recreation, and recognition. Team SEEDS is all set to achieve its growth plans for the rest of the year and onwards. The energetic variables like state-wise cultural performances, live band, dance, sports activities, competitions, and interstate cricket tournaments kept the people engrossed.

The peak moment of this event was the yearly performance-based award distributions and recognition. Every year, the team performs at their best and waits for this moment, and the recognition and rewards give them the energy to achieve their individual as well as team goals.

The target achievement-based corporate event of Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd brings together guest speakers, inspiring motivators, and team-building workshops. The Seedians thoroughly enjoy and get charged up for the whole next year.

With the advent of Diwali, what could have been the better way of celebrating this corporate festival, meeting peers while recreating, celebrating, and at the same time getting motivated? Two days dedicated to interaction with the mentors, participating in eye-opening sessions, sports, team activities, music, and live band. A perfect way to celebrate and rejuvenate.

Distinguished guests from the banking fraternity, finance industry, and technical experts attended the event for the insightful session and shared their thoughts to motivate the Seedians.

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor