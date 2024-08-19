Seematti Introduces India's First AI Fashion Brand Ambassador

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 19: Seematti, one of the oldest and most prestigious textile retail chains in India, a 110-year-old brand, has made history by introducing India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based fashion brand ambassador. Isha Ravi, the AI fashion model, will now represent Seematti in the Indian fashion world. Isha is depicted as a young woman with a deep interest in colors and travel from a young age, embodying independence and fashion. Speaking at the event held in Kochi on Saturday, Seematti CEO and Lead Designer Beena Kannan stated that this new step signifies the progress and new possibilities of Artificial Intelligence in the fashion industry.

"I am confident that the fusion of technology and fashion will open new doors in fashion. For the first time in India, an AI model is becoming the ambassador of a fashion brand. I am proud that Seematti could achieve this, representing both India and Kerala. We should view this historic moment as a step into a new era of fashion and as the beginning of future fashion revolutions. I am extremely happy that we could introduce India's first AI fashion brand ambassador," added Beena Kannan.

For the first time in India, a fashion brand is uniquely connecting technology and fashion. Seematti aims to showcase the possibilities of having an AI brand ambassador and is ready to offer the latest shopping experience using AI technology. The CEO mentioned that Seematti will keep customers informed about new features planned using AI.

Seematti became particularly renowned for its bridal collections, offering a wide range of traditional and contemporary sarees that cater to the diverse tastes of Indian women. Under the visionary leadership of Beena Kannan, the granddaughter of the founder, Seematti has reached new heights. Her initiative, Beena Kannan Couture, presents an opulent collection of luxury wedding couture meticulously crafted for the contemporary bride. Additionally, Seematti Young, from the house of Seematti, offers the trendiest youthwear collection that perfectly blends style and comfort.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor