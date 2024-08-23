Seiko Solutions and Indicus Software Partner to expand the "Telematics services" that will realize the future of mobility services

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Seiko Solutions, Inc., a leader in telematics services, and Indicus Software, an innovative IoT solutions provider pleased to announced the signing of a groundbreaking agreement set to transform the landscape of telematics services.

The partnership underscores Seiko Solutions' commitment to evolving its telematics offerings in line with the rapidly changing market landscape. Since its entry into the telematics sector in 2011, Seiko Solutions has been at the forefront of utilizing proprietary communication technology and IoT innovations to deliver comprehensive telematics services, primarily catering to automobile companies and leasing firms. This partnership with Indicus Software is strategically aligned to enhance Seiko Solutions' ability to meet the growing demands of its customers by incorporating advanced customization capabilities into its services.

This strategic agreement intends to harness Indicus Software's cutting-edge IoT platform "Contineo," driven by Gen AI and low-code/no-code technology, to enhance Seiko Solutions' fleet service "DriveCloud+". The collaboration is expected to significantly boost Seiko Solutions' ability to meet evolving customer needs and expand its footprint in the telematics sector.

Speaking about the partnership Jun Sekin, President, Seiko Solutions, Inc. said, "Our innovative communication technology and Indicus' cutting-edge IoT solutions allows us to offer unmatched value to our customers in various industries.Our partnership with Indicus Software marks a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize telematics services. Our goal is to use our combined experience to develop solutions that not only meet but also surpass consumer expectations in a meaningful way."

Shilpa Vyapari, CEO-Indicus Software Said, " We are very excited to work with Seiko Solutions. Through this partnership, we can show to telematics companies the full potential of our "Contineo" platform to spur innovation and improve return on investment. This partnership combines industry knowledge with technological prowess. Together, we're confident we can expand the realm of telematics service possibilities."

Indicus Software owns "Contineo", an AI X IoT Digital Transformation platform that enables the development of multi-tenant applications and microservices, with its innovative low-code and no-code (LCNC), and boasts a track record of implementations in various fields such as Factory DX, Telematics, Life Sciences, Retail and Smart Cities. In addition, "NeoPilot Generative AI Conversational Assistant" which is slated to be released this year, will utilize AI agent orchestration to build and deploy Contineo applications using Natural Language(NLP).

The IoT Big-data platform Contineo is already operating as a base platform in conjunction with Seiko Solutions corporate safe driving support cloud service "DriveCloud+" and has proven capabilities to build and operate a service that "brings visibility" into driving conditions based on the data ingested from in-vehicle devices.

Through this business alliance, Seiko Solutions and Indicus Software will combine their strengths to further meet new customer needs and expand the telematics business. Seiko Solutions will continue to utilize its technology to contribute to the industry in order to realize a future in which automobile transportation is expected to take on a variety of forms as a new means of transportation.

With the signing of this Agreement, Indicus Software and Seiko Solutions can begin working together to drive growth, innovation, and responsiveness in the telematics industry, bringing in an exciting new chapter for both companies.

