Seizures worth Rs 148 crore made so far in three poll-bound northeastern states

A record seizure of cash, liquor, drugs and precious metals worth Rs 147.84 crore has been made from the three poll-bound states - Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, according to a statement by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday.

The ECI's thrust on "inducement-free" elections has led to sustained efforts for monitoring election expenditure in the three poll-going states.

The record seizure in the three states marks a significant increase of over 20 times as compared to the last Assembly Elections in 2018, the poll body said in a statement.

"Big Operations include seizure of 3.52 kg of heroin in Dhalai district amounting 10.58 Crores made by Police. Seizures of Heroin were also reported from East Khasi Hills District in Meghalaya (2.447 kg) and from Chumoukedima District in Nagaland (2.27 kg), done by DRI," it said.

During visits to these poll-going states, the Election Commission had exhaustively reviewed the preparations with Central and State enforcement agencies.

While announcing the Assembly Elections in these northeastern states, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had stressed the increased vigil and zero tolerance on the distribution of inducements during the electoral process.

Voters in Tripura are today exercising their franchise in the Assembly elections.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2, coinciding with the date of the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls results.

Tripura is the first state to go to the polls this year. While polling for Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies will be held on February 27, five more states face elections this year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

( With inputs from ANI )

