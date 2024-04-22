Sejal Glass Limited reports splendid 253 per cent rise in FY24 Total Income, EBITDA Margin soar 471 bps

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Sejal Glass Limited (NSE: SEJALLTD, BSE: 532993), one of the leading architectural glass manufacturers announced Audited Q4 and FY24 Financial Results.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated):

Q4 FY24:

* Total Income of Rs 50.22 Cr, YoY growth of 309.93%

* EBITDA of Rs 5.85 Cr, YoY growth of 492.97%

* EBITDA Margin of 11.64%, YoY growth of 359 Bps

* PBT of Rs 0.5 Cr, YoY as against loss in corresponding quarter

FY24:

* Total Income of Rs 164.73 Cr, YoY growth of 253.47%

* EBITDA of Rs 21.31 Cr, YoY growth of 455.71%

* EBITDA Margin of 12.94%, YoY growth of 471 Bps

* PBT of Rs 3.17 Cr, YoY growth of 398.01%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amrut Gada, Promoter of Sejal Glass Limited said, "We're thrilled to announce exceptional Q4 FY24 performance, driven by strategic investments in technology and infrastructure. Our unwavering commitment to growth and innovation, alongside a strong clientele, positions us as the go-to provider for 'Everything in Glass', meeting diverse market needs.

The acquisition of a 99.01% stake in M/s. Sejal Glass & Glass Manufacturing Products LLC, UAE during the year has not only extended our global reach but also reinforces our commitment to growth and innovation. Looking ahead, we anticipate a great financial year, continuing our trajectory towards excellence and market leadership."

