Self-reliance in rare earth element production key for development, national security in India: President

New Delhi, Sep 26 India must gain self-reliance in the production of rare earth elements (REES), which is crucial for the country’s development as well as national security, said President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Speaking at the National Geoscience Awards-2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here, the President called REES the backbone of modern technology, and stressed the need to develop technologies to make them usable.

“Given the current geopolitical situation, India must become self-reliant in their production. This is crucial for achieving the goal of a developed India and ensuring national security,” President Murmu said.

“Rare Earth Elements (REEs) are the backbone of modern technology. They power everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to defense systems and clean energy solutions,” she added.

The President underlined that REEs are considered rare not because they are scarce, but because the process of refining them and making them usable is extremely complex.

“Developing indigenous technology to accomplish this complex process would be a major contribution to the national interest,” President Murmu said.

She also urged the geoscientists to develop technology to harness ocean resources, minimise the impact of mining on the environment and workers, as well as reduce damage to marine biodiversity.

President Murmu stated how minerals have played a crucial role in the development of human civilization -- from the Stone Age, the Bronze Age, the Iron Age, and the period of industrialisation.

The President noted that while “mining provides resources for economic development and creates huge employment opportunities, this industry also has numerous adverse effects, including the displacement of residents, deforestation, and pollution of air and water”.

She advised geoscientists to address “the impact of mining on geo-environmental sustainability”, while also stressing the need for proper procedures to close mines to ensure that residents and wildlife are not harmed.

“Technology needs to be developed and deployed to add value to mineral products and minimise wastage. This is crucial for sustainable mineral development,” President Murmu said.

Further, the President highlighted that as the country is surrounded by oceans on three sides, geoscientists must utilise these resources as the depths of these oceans hold reserves of many valuable minerals.

“We must develop technologies that can harness the resources beneath the seafloor for the nation's benefit while minimising damage to marine biodiversity,” the President said.

