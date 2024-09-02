Selfcare Simplified with Rivona Naturals

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Rivona Naturals offers a diverse array of skincare, haircare, bath and body care, fragrances, and gifting options, ensuring a seamless and delightful selfcare journey. Emphasizing natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients, Rivona delivers budget-friendly, high-quality selfcare products. Indulge in an effortless, luxurious selfcare experience with Rivona Naturals.

The packaging design emphasizes colour, directness, and ease. Each product's colour represents its function, such as yellow for sun protection and green for aloe vera, clear segmented circles on the packaging indicate the product's functions: Clean, Treat, SPF, Hydrate, and Exfoliate. Rivona provides absolute clarity on each ingredient and simple instructions for use.

The bestseller, Pink Brightening Cream, combines foundation and moisturizer, providing a universal tinted moisturizer infused with alpha arbutin and niacinamide. It gives a perfect glow and even tone without the heavy feel of traditional foundations. Another innovative product, the Matcha Aloe Lotion with SPF30, merges body sunscreen and lotion into a super lightweight gel moisturizer, ideal for daily use. It offers soothing, non-greasy protection for all genders.

The inclusive marketing targets every gender and age group (as permissible), prioritizing selfcare and simplifying the customer's journey rather than pushing offers. The website features fragrance and skincare quizzes and allows product searches by ingredients or problems.

In a market where skincare routines are often complicated and overwhelming, Rivona Naturals emerges as a symbol of simplicity with its motto, "Selfcare Simplified". There's a great deal of confusion surrounding skincare, leading to misconceptions and complications. Every day, new products are promoted with countless claims like, 'Try this 10-step routine', 'Snail mucin will make you glow', or 'Use rice water for your hair'. Such suggestions often lack clarity and become very complex for any individual. Rivona Naturals addresses this by providing straightforward, effective solutions by offering products that streamline selfcare routines with natural, Indian ingredients and effective actives, addressing multiple needs at once.

