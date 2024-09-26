Sellergize Gears Up for AI Revolution: Plans to Double Workforce Next Quarter

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Sellergize, a Mumbai-based affiliate marketing solutions company, is set to expand its team from 45 to 95 employees by the end of this year. Sellergize and its flagship productsCouponAPI, LinkMyDeals, ClipMyDeals, and Zifupleverage AI and automation to optimize operations while maintaining a lean team.

In response to the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions, the company plans to recruit fresh talent to enhance its business operations. The onboarding process for new graduates will span various roles within its Tech and Marketing teams, with the majority of new hires working with custom AI models.

Kamil Khan, CTO and Director of Sellergize, says, "At Sellergize, we prioritize talent acquisition and provide opportunities for newcomers. Nearly 75% of our current workforce began their careers with us right after college. With the IT industry expanding and AI innovations projected to increase India's annual growth rate by 1.3% by 2035, according to NITI Aayog, we are dedicated to fostering the growth of fresh talent to meet the demands of this booming market and create more job opportunities in the sector."

Sellergize fosters a positive work environment through its strong HR policies, which include shorter notice periods and competitive salary hikes that acknowledge employees' contributions to the company's success. The company also ensures timely performance bonuses. Furthermore, with clearly defined roles and responsibilities, all permanent employees have the flexibility to work from home.

Enhancing affiliate marketing with a wide array of technology products and services, Sellergize stands out in the e-commerce sector, serving clients in 149 countries. The company has recently also achieved trademark registration for its flagship products, Zifup and LinkMyDeals by Intellectual Property Rights India.

About Sellergize:

Sellergize offers a reliable solution for all affiliate publishers, including SMEs, large companies, part-timers, and foundations. It aims to simplify and enhance the online shopping experience while providing businesses with advanced tools and products for growth and customer satisfaction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor