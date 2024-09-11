Semicon India 2024: Top semiconductor CEOs laud India and PM Modi's leadership

New Delhi [India], September 11 : CEO of key electronics industry stakeholder SEMI, Ajit Manocha, applauded the reception received at SEMICON India 2024 and highlighted the event as 'unprecedented' and 'exponential'. He mentioned the unprecedented scale of the event and the coming together of more than 100 CEOs and CXOs from all over the world representing the total electronic supply chain for semiconductors.

SEMI serves the needs of the industry and the manufacturing supply chains for the microelectronic, display and photovoltaic industries.

Manocha expressed optimism about the commitments of the industry to becoming India's trusted partner in the journey to creating a semiconductor hub for the benefit of the country, world, industry and humanity.

Referring to the exponential model of growth in India, Manocha said that the semiconductor industry is foundational to every industry in the world, more importantly for humanity.

The three-day Semicon India 2024 conference that commenced Wednesday will showcase India's semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductors.

President and CEO of Tata Electronics, Randhir Thakur thanked the Prime Minister for making this historic gathering possible and lauded his vision to bring the semiconductor industry to the Indian shores.

He recalled the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone of India's first commercial fab in Dholera and first Indigenous OSAT factory in Jagiroad, Assam in March this year and said that both the projects received approval from the government in record time.

Thakur said that the efforts of the government have brought all these ecosystems under one roof here at SEMICON 2024. He credited the Prime Minister's global outreach and emphasis on India's semiconductor mission for establishing key partnerships with ecosystem players to further growth.

He assured the Prime Minister that the semiconductor industry will become the bedrock of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and it will have a multiplier effect on job creation.

CEO of NXP Semiconductors, Kurt Sievers expressed his excitement and humbleness to being a part of SEMICON 2024 and said that the event marks a transformational journey for India.

Highlighting the three attributes for success namely ambition, trust, and collaboration, he said that an event like today's marks the beginning of collaboration.

He informed about doubling the R&D efforts by NXP above a billion dollars.

CEO of Renesas, Hidetoshi Shibata, congratulated the Prime Minister for such a successful and commemorative event at SEMICON India 2024. He said that it has been a privilege to partner with such a renowned institution and establish one of India's first assembly and test facilities in Gujarat. He informed that the construction of a pilot line is already underway and also spoke about expanding activities and operational presence in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Noida.

He also mentioned doubling the head-count in India by sometime next year to shoulder a lot more of the value-added advanced semiconductor design activities for the Indian as well as the global market.

CEO of IMEC, Luc Van Den Hove, referring to the Prime Minister's commitment to set up and invest in a longer-term R&D strategy, said that it is extremely important for the industry. Underlining the need for a reliable supply chain, Hove said, "Who can be a better-trusted partner than the world's largest democracy."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor