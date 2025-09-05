‘SEMICON India 2025’ showcases India’s rise in global semiconductor ecosystem

New Delhi, Sep 5 The ‘SEMICON India 2025’ event brought together global industry leaders, policymakers, academia, companies and startups -- fostering investment, dialogue, and strategic partnerships, according to the government.

The three-day conference served as a catalyst in advancing India's semiconductor ambitions by enabling cross-border collaboration, commercialisation of research, skill development, and integration into the global semiconductor value chain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference, saying “We are creating a semiconductor ecosystem that makes India self-reliant and globally competitive”.

“The day is not far when India’s smallest chip will drive the world’s biggest change. Our journey began late but nothing can stop us now. India has reached here following the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform. In the coming times, we are going to start a new phase of next generation reforms. We are also working on the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission. Our policies are not short-term signals; they are long-term commitments,” PM Modi emphasised.

It marked a significant milestone in India's journey towards making India the next semiconductor powerhouse.

The event brought together over 350 exhibiting companies and participants from 48 countries and regions. Four country pavilions, 6 country round tables and workforce development pavilion was also the part of this event, along with agenda covering different aspects of semiconductor design, fab and display manufacturing, packaging, R&D, State policies, ecosystem development etc.

The event witnessed 35,000 registrations, 30,000 footfalls and 25,000 online viewing, said IT Ministry.

'SEMICON India 2025' was jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association.

Following successful editions in Bengaluru (2022), Gandhinagar (2023), and Greater Noida (2024), the 2025 edition in Delhi has set a new benchmark by showcasing India’s redefining role in the global semiconductor landscape, according to the IT Ministry.

