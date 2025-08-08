Semiconductor major TSMC reports 25.8% YoY jump in July revenue; YTD up 37.6%

Taipei [Taiwan], August 8 : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, on Friday reported a sharp rise in its July 2025 revenue, driven by sustained global demand for advanced semiconductor technologies across industries.

On a consolidated basis, TSMC posted revenue of NTD 323.17 billion for July 2025, marking a 25.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge compared to NTD 256.95 billion in July 2024. The figure also reflected a strong 22.5 per cent month-on-month jump from NTD 263.71 billion recorded in June 2025.

The robust performance in July pushed the company's cumulative revenue for the first seven months of 2025 (Jan-July) to NTD 2.096 trillion, up 37.6 per cent YoY from NTD 1.523 trillion in the same period last year.

In July, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has increased its U.S. dollar-based sales growth forecast to 30 per cent, up from the previous estimate of 24-26 per cent, driven by robust demand for its cutting-edge process technologies, Focus Taiwan reported.

At the investor conference, TSMC Chairman CC Wei highlighted the growing need for advanced chips fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) applications, which require greater computing power.Wei noted that TSMC is benefiting from rising demand for emerging technologies, particularly high-performance computing (HPC) devices.

He forecast strong shipment growth for TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer (3nm) and 5-nanometer (5nm) process technologies, underpinning the company's updated 30 per cent year-on-year sales growth projection.

The 3nm process, TSMC's most advanced technology currently in commercial production, remains in tight supply, alongside the 5nm process.

Wei emphasised that the supply for these advanced technologies is barely keeping pace with market demand.

Despite uncertainties posed by the U.S. administration's tariff policies and related global economic risks, Wei said TSMC's customers have not adjusted their orders so far.

To further expand its advanced technology portfolio, TSMC is continuing the development of more sophisticated 2nm process fabs in Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, with mass production of the 2nm process expected to begin later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor