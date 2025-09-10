Semiconductor major TSMC reports 33.8% YoY jump in August revenue; YTD up 37.1%

Hsinchu [Taiwan], September 10 : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) posted strong financial results for August 2025, with consolidated revenue reaching NT$335.77 billion (US$ 10.41 billion).

This reflects a 3.9 percent increase compared to July 2025 revenue of NT$323.17 billion (US$10.02 billion) and a substantial 33.8 percent jump from August 2024 revenue of NT$250.87 billion (US$7.78 billion).

For the January-August 2025 period, TSMC's cumulative revenue stood at NT$2.43 trillion (US$75.39 billion), up 37.1 percent from NT$1.77 trillion (US$54.99 billion) in the same period of 2024.

These revenue numbers highlight the multinational semiconductor company's solid growth momentum.

The data clearly shows that TSMC not only grew steadily month-to-month but also significantly outperformed last year's results, both in August alone and in the year-to-date period.

In a separate news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has received USD 2.23 billion (NTD 67.13 billion) in subsidies from the governments of the United States, Germany, Japan and China during the first half of 2025, according to a recent Focus Taiwan report.

As per the report, financial data compiled by the world's largest contract chipmaker showed that USD 1.17 billion (NTD 35.15 billion) in aid was granted in the first quarter of this year, followed by USD 1.06 billion (NTD 31.98 billion) in the second. These subsidies, combined with USD 2.49 billion (NTD 75.16 billion) received in 2024, pushed the total aid from the four governments to USD 4.7 billion (NTD 142.29 billion) over the past 18 months.

TSMC stated that the funds were allocated for property purchases, equipment, factory construction, and operational expenses to support its global expansion strategy. The subsidies were tied to agreements signed by TSMC's subsidiaries with local governments where the company has invested.

TSMC, founded in 1987, has operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America.

According to its website, TSMC deployed 288 distinct process technologies, and manufactured 11,878 products for 522 customers in 2024 by providing the broadest range of advanced, specialty and advanced packaging technology services. The company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

