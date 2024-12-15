Semiconductor plants to reduce dependency on imports, create jobs for youth in India: C.R. Patil

Surat, Dec 15 While Surat has long been known for its textile, diamond and solar panel industry, the city will now be also known for the semiconductor industry, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil said on Sunday.

He said this while inaugurating the Suchi Semicon, a Gujarat-based semiconductor company’s first Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) plant in Surat.

"India is on a transformative path towards becoming a global technology hub, and initiatives like the Suchi Semicon OSAT plant are key to realising this vision,” Patil told IANS.

“With the government’s focus on increasing semiconductor manufacturing within India, such plants will play a crucial role in reducing dependency on imports, creating jobs, and strengthening our domestic industry.

"I congratulate the Suchi Semicon team for their vision and efforts in making this dream a reality, contributing to both Gujarat's and India's growth as leaders in technology and innovation," said the Union Minister.

The launch of the OSAT plant is a significant step towards enhancing India’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

The plant, with an initial area of 30,000-square-foot facility, will provide essential assembly, testing, and packaging services for semiconductor components, supporting industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.

Ashok Mehta, Chairman of Suchi Semicon told IANS: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is that the country should become self-reliant in every sector. Keeping this vision in mind, I have taken this step and today we have reached the production level. This plan will create many direct and indirect jobs."

He further said that at present we are importing raw materials from Japan, but in future, we are planning to manufacture them in India too.

"Starting with 300,000 pieces a day. Our goal is not just to manufacture chips but also to drive innovation in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem. This facility will help us reduce supply chain delays, lower logistical costs, and support the development of a self-sustaining semiconductor industry in India,” Mehta added.

Suchi Semicon showcased its semiconductor chip, labelled “Made in India,” highlighting its contribution to India’s self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing. With a $100 million investment, the plant, once at full capacity, will produce up to 3 million semiconductor chips daily.

According to the Suchi Semicon, "The company is also in advanced discussions to onboard a strategic technology partner to further enhance its capabilities and drive innovation. Engineered for rapid scaling, this facility is poised to meet the growing demand for semiconductors in both domestic and global markets, positioning India as a key player in the global semiconductor ecosystem."

