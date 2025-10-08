Semiconductors to play same role as ‘Charkha’ once did for us: Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 8 Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North-East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Wednesday compared semiconductors to ‘charkha’, saying they symbolise India’s journey toward self-reliance in the modern era.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 here, Scindia said semiconductors today represent the same spirit of Swadeshi and self-sufficiency that the charkha once did during India’s freedom struggle.

“India is hosting a Startup World Cup where 500 companies will compete for funding. The country is witnessing a DSS revolution: Designing in India, Solving for India, and Scaling from India,” Scindia said.

Highlighting India’s rapid progress in the digital and telecom sectors, the minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is witnessing a new technological revolution powered by the 4D system -- Democracy, Demography, Digital-first approach, and Delivery.

“Today, India's telecom revolution is built on the 4Ds: democracy, demography, digital-first approach, and delivery,” Scindia stated.

He noted that under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, semiconductor production in India has already reached Rs 91,000 crore -- marking a major milestone in the government’s push for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

“India's ambition extends beyond 5G, with the Bharat 6G Alliance expected to contribute 10 per cent of global patents,” the Union Minister added.

Scindia also emphasised that India’s telecom and digital growth is setting a global example, with 5G connectivity now covering 99.9 per cent of the country’s districts and data prices among the lowest in the world at just Rs 9.11 per GB.

"Today, India is home to 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, representing 20 per cent of the world's mobile population. The country has grown from 60 million broadband users to 944 million internet subscribers, Scindia added.

At IMC 2025, the minister underlined that India is not just adopting technology but leading global digital transformation, driven by innovation, affordability, and inclusivity.

