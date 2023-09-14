Seminar on Advertising and Media Planning in the Metaverse

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 14: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, in collaboration with Swansea University, UK, has been hosting a dynamic seminar series titled ‘The Digital Future for Business & Society: Emerging Perspectives on The Metaverse’. The primary aim of this series is to delve into the potential transformations brought about by the metaverse and its profound influence on various facets of business and society. In the tenth seminar of this ongoing series, Dr. Emmanuel Mogaji from Keele Business School, Keele University, UK, delivered an engaging presentation, contributing his expertise to the discourse. The presentation centered on the intriguing topic of “Advertising and Media Planning in the Metaverse: A Theoretical Foundation for Advertising Research and Practice,” providing insights into the challenges and opportunities within this rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Dr Emmanuel Mogaji is an Associate Professor in Marketing at the Keele Business School, Keele University, UK. His research lies in ABCDE of Marketing – Advertising, Branding, Communication, Digital, and Ethics with a specific interest in Transportation, Education, and Financial (TEF) Services. He has published peer-reviewed journal articles, edited special issues and books, and presented his works at many national and international conferences. His co-authored editorial introduced the concept of immersive time (ImT), which is described as the conscious, deliberate, and dedicated time spent using a headset and other accessories to continually engage in the metaverse. His publications have appeared in the International Journal of Information Management, Industrial Marketing Management, Technological Forecasting & Social Change, European Journal of Marketing, Journal of Consumer Behaviour, Journal of Services Marketing, International Journal of Bank Marketing, and Telematics and Informatics. His research on financial services marketing has won the Emerald Literati Award. He is the author of many textbooks, including Brand Management, published by Palgrave, and Introduction to Advertising and Digital Consumer Management, both published by Routledge. He has also co-edited 12 books on higher education, green, and fashion marketing.

During the captivating seminar, Dr. Emmanuel Mogaji focused on the potential of the Metaverse for advertisers. Through an integrative literature review, he delved into advertising, media planning, and buying within the Metaverse, establishing a conceptual framework for research and practice. He also identified key stakeholders and explored opportunities and challenges in managing virtual media spaces. During the seminar, he also talked about practical recommendations that will empower stakeholders in this realm. He emphasized understanding the dynamics between message, user base, and evolving platforms, along with the importance of evaluating ads and interoperability. This seminar offered valuable insights for media planners, Metaverse marketers, and brands entering this new frontier, making it an enlightening presentation.

Professor Ramakrishnan Raman, Director of SIBM Pune, expressed his excitement for the seminar series, highlighting its role in exploring the diverse aspects of the metaverse and its impact on various sectors and society. The series provides a platform for experts, academics, and industry professionals to delve into the ever-expanding metaverse landscape. Looking forward, the next seminar, scheduled for September 20, 2023, will feature Professor Jooyoung Kim from the University of Georgia, USA, who will delve into the topic of “The Symbiotic Relationship Between the Metaverse and Advertising.” This forthcoming seminar is expected to provide valuable insights into the marketing potential of the metaverse. Those interested can register for the event via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/seminarseries-11.

This seminar is jointly organized by Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi, who is a Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation, at the School of Management, Swansea University, Wales, UK; Dr Laurie Hughes, who is a Senior Lecturer within the Strategic Operations Group, School of Management, Swansea University. Wales, UK; and, Prof. Dr Ramakrishnan Raman who is Director of SIBM-Pune, Dean of Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Director - Strategy and Development, Symbiosis. This seminar series is jointly Supported by Digital Marketing and Analytics SIG Academy of Marketing, Grenoble IAE-Graduate School of Management - a Grenoble INP school of the University of Grenoble Alpes, The e-Business and e-Government SIG British Academy of Management and The UK Academy for Information Systems (UKAIS). The seminar is moderated by Dr Vinod Kumar, Associate Professor, SIBM Pune, and Dr Anabel Gutiérrez Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at Royal Holloway, University of London.

