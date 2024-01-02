Seminar to explore investments in Dholera smart city planned during Vibrant Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 2 : A seminar specifically focussed on Dholera greenfield smart city is set to take place on January 10, the inaugural day of the tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The seminar is themed 'Dholera: A Greenfield Smart City for Smart Businesses'.

Announcing the seminar, Supreet Singh Gulati, Managing Director of Dholera Industrial City Development, asserted it will be an important platform for stakeholders to understand and engage in discussions on investment in Dholera.

The seminar will see the participation of more than 500 individuals, comprising policymakers, industry associations, potential investors and business entities.

A panel discussion on 'Greenfield Smart Cities: Future of Urbanization' will explore the trajectory of urbanization for establishing more environment-friendly and intelligent cities.

The panel discussion will be followed by a thematic session on 'Dholera: India's First Semicon City in Making' which will delve into the opportunities in Dholera that are envisioned to become the global hub for the ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector attracting entrepreneurs from India and around the world in creating a robust semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem.

Gulati asserted that this seminar will showcase Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Dholera, and its distinctive features, along with its readiness to be on the world map as the most favourable investment destination.

He also mentioned that along with the seminar Dholera Industrial City jointly with Dholera International Airport and Special Investment Region will also participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show - Smart Infrastructure Pavilion wherein a virtual reality Zone for VR-Tour of Dholera Special Investment Region will be created at the exhibition stall which will be inaugurated a day before the seminar.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, the then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry.

The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor